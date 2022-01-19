COLTON HUARD has had to grind to get where he is.
Huard, who grew up about 50 miles outside Los Angeles in Foothill Ranch, Calif., played three seasons of junior hockey and was a late commit to the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team.
The 21-year-old freshman defenseman suffered a lower-body injury during a preseason captains’ practice that forced him to miss the Wildcats’ first six games.
Huard, who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, took some time to get acclimated but has become one of UNH’s top producers since the team returned from the holiday break.
Huard, whose dad, Bill, played in eight NHL seasons, is on a four-game point streak with three goals and five assists and has received two consecutive Hockey East weekly awards. Huard was named the rookie of the week this week following his two-goal, one-assist weekend for the Wildcats in a two-game sweep of then-No. 20 Boston College last weekend — their first since 2009. He was the defender of the week last week after tallying a goal and three assists in UNH’s 5-1 win over Clarkson on Jan. 8.
Huard, who recently has been skating alongside classmate and Bedford resident Alex Gagne, has logged four goals and is tied for the team lead in assists (eight).
“I think with every game I gain more confidence in myself and my teammates,” Huard said. “I think confidence is a huge factor in our success. A lot of that comes from head coach Mike Souza and (assistant coaches) Jeff Giuliano and Glenn Stewart. They’re all giving me pointers, letting me do what I do out there.”
UNH (11-10-1, 5-7-1 Hockey East) has won its last four games entering its weekend series at Connecticut this weekend. UConn (9-9-0, 6-5-0) will host UNH Friday night (7) and on Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game will be aired on NESN Plus.
Souza said Huard has the hardest shot on the team, a strong desire to learn and moves well for his size.
UNH’s staff learned of Huard from its relationships with people within his former USHL team, the Chicago Steel, Souza said. Huard recorded three goals and 18 assists for the Steel last year, when they won the Clark Cup Championship.
“He’s another one of these guys who just wants to just maximize what he does here, whether it’s film work with Jeff, whether it’s shooting before or after practice in the morning — I catch him out in the shooting room at different hours,” Souza said. “Very pleased with Colton and the progress he’s made.”
Huard’s teammates are not surprised by his recent production outburst.
“I think we all could see it — that he had in him,” said UNH junior defenseman Kalle Eriksson, who has skated with Huard on the power-play unit. “I mean it takes some time. He’s been hurt ... but I mean he’s an incredible shot, he’s good on the blue line. I think we all could see he had it coming so it’s fun to see that he finally got some pucks in and he’s been doing really well the last couple weeks. He’s an exciting player.”
Souza pointed to Huard’s performance against Clarkson as an example of the defenseman’s situational awareness and what he brings to UNH.
Huard absorbed contact and made about a three-foot pass to earn a secondary assist on Liam Devlin’s second-period goal that opened the game’s scoring. On Devlin’s third-period goal that built a 4-0 Wildcats lead, Huard made a long pass to set up his classmate with the scoring chance.
“I think he’s got a very bright future with us, especially considering that he wants to be a player, he wants to do the necessary things to elevate his game,” Souza said.
Pecknold, Quinnipiac No. 1
The Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team, which is coached by Bedford native Rand Pecknold, is No. 1 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls this week.
The Bobcats, who were last No. 1 during the 2015-16 season in which they were the national runner-up, are 17-1-3 and 8-0-1 in the ECAC after victories over Dartmouth (3-1) and Princeton (9-0) this week. Quinnipiac will head to New York state this weekend for games at Colgate and No. 9 Cornell.Londonderry’s LaPlante gets hat trick for NEC
New England College forward Alex LaPlante, a junior from Londonderry, logged his first career hat trick in the Pilgrims’ 4-1 New England Hockey Conference victory over No. 5 Babson College on Tuesday at Lee Clement Ice Arena in Henniker.
LaPlante’s first goal, which came with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the opening period, tied the game at 1-1. He also broke the one-goal deadlock 5:33 into the second period on a wrister from the slot and capped the game’s scoring with 55 seconds remaining.
LaPlante, who has tallied a team-high 11 goals alongside seven assists this season, and the Pilgrims (9-5-1, 4-5-1 NEHC) host Skidmore College on Friday night (7) and Castleton University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Rivier women notch program’s first win
The Rivier University women’s hockey team defeated Curry College, 2-1, last Saturday at Conway Arena in Nashua to earn the program’s first win.
The Raiders, who began varsity play this year and are a member of the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Alliance, are 1-9-1 entering their trip to Salem State next Tuesday.