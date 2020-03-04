WITH THE Whittemore Center’s ice infrastructure in need of replacement, University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said the school found itself with a now-or-never opportunity.
UNH President James Dean told Seacoast Media Group last week that in addition to replacing the ice infrastructure, which includes the arena’s ice compressors, the university will soon shrink the rink from its current Olympic-size dimensions of 200-by-100 feet to 200-by-90 feet.
Souza told Seacoast Media Group in an email last week that with the ice needing to be replaced this spring, it is the right time to make the change.
“The arena, it’s just hanging on here from a functionality standpoint in terms of the refrigeration underneath the ice so that needs to be replaced,” Souza said on Wednesday. “It’s 25 years old now, it’s corroded and we’ve had some issues with it. It was an opportunity, I think, that we had in front of us to make an adjustment in terms of the size of the ice.”
The Whittemore Center opened in 1995, one year before Souza began his four-year playing career at UNH. The UNH men’s team has twice postponed games in recent years due to refrigeration issues: its Dec. 6 game against Merrimack College earlier this season and Nov. 21, 2014, when it hosted Providence.
The Whittemore Center is one of six Olympic-size rinks in college hockey, the others being the home arenas of Alaska, Colorado College, Minnesota, Northern Michigan and St. Cloud State. Colorado College is building a new arena that will have an NHL-standard size 200-by-85-foot rink.
“This project has kind of been in the queue, I think, for quite awhile just because of the deferred maintenance issues that have started to occur,” Souza said. “And through that, there’s conversations about, well, it’s either now or never...You don’t want to be on an island in 10 years as one of only two schools (with an Olympic-size rink).”
Dartmouth, Army, Boston University, Northeastern, Minnesota State, Northeastern and Vermont’s home rinks are 200-by-90 feet.
“Most of our competitors are playing on smaller ice sheets,” UNH women’s hockey coach Hilary Witt said. “It’s really where the game’s at right now ...We’re excited for the ice sheet and for the size and it’s going to be great to play on a surface that’s somewhat like everybody else’s.”
Alongside being more aligned with their fellow Hockey East members, shrinking the rink will benefit the Wildcats in recruiting and, possibly, hosting future NCAA regionals.
“It doesn’t change necessarily who we’re going to recruit,” Souza said. “It changes sometimes what we say to them because the first thing that (other) teams do in recruiting players that we’re recruiting is say, ‘Why would you want to play there? They play on an Olympic-size sheet,’ or whatever they say. So we won’t have to say that any longer.”
“I think it’s going to help in every way,” Witt said. “We want to just find the most talented, best players we can find. It doesn’t really matter what the size of the sheet is for that but I think it’s going to be a positive for our program going forward.”
Souza said he thinks the NCAA will continue to look at moving the regionals back to campus sites instead of neutral rinks. If the NCAA eventually made that change and UNH still had its Olympic-size sheet, Souza said the school would not be compliant to host a regional.
UNH has served as the host school for eight previous NCAA hockey regionals (2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) at SNHU Arena in Manchester and will host the men’s Division I Northeast Regional next year. UNH also hosted the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in 2002, 2005 and 2016.
Both Souza and Witt said they think the new size will benefit their teams on the ice. Witt said having a rink similar to the size the Wildcats’ opponents will help in game preparation. Souza said his team will not play any differently but the new size will make defending easier.
“I’m just excited for the future of UNH men’s and women’s hockey,” Witt said. “I think both teams will do great on the new ice surface and I think it’s going to be great for the fans.”
UNH women ready for first Hockey East semifinal in a decade
For the first time since 2010, the UNH women will play in a Hockey East semifinal game when they meet fifth-seeded Connecticut Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Merrimack College’s Lawler Rink in North Andover, Mass.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats (18-14-4, 12-12-3 Hockey East) swept third-seeded Providence in last weekend’s best-of-three quarterfinal series. UNH scored the game’s first four goals in its 4-2 victory at Providence in Game 1 last Thursday. Redshirt sophomore goaltender Ava Boutilier made 35 saves to backstop the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory in Game 2 last Friday, earning her sixth shutout of the year.
“Definitely having a quick start on Thursday really, I think, propelled us through the weekend but it’s pretty obvious that Ava was rock solid,” Witt said.
Boutilier, who owns a .939 save percentage and 1.82 goals against average, was named the Hockey East and Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association Goaltender of the Month for February and this week’s Hockey East defensive player of the week.
“Ava just kind of thrives on pressure,” Witt said. “When you get into a playoff series, the games are important and she kind of rises to the occasion. She’s good all the time but she just loves to play the game so it’s fun to watch her.”
The Wildcats won the regular-season series with UConn, 2-1. UNH beat the Huskies, 2-0, on Oct. 11 and earned a 1-0 overtime win Jan. 11. UConn defeated UNH, 4-0, on Jan. 10.
Witt credited her players for the team’s semifinal appearance this year and expressed her joy for the team’s eight seniors to have an opportunity to play for a Hockey East title this weekend. The league championship game will be Sunday at 8 p.m.
“I’m so happy for the seniors because they committed to UNH a long time ago when UNH was coming off of a last-place finish and we were trying to rebuild the program,” Witt said. “These are the kids who believed in it and bought in and felt they were the ones to get us back to this tournament.
“They always have believed we’re good enough and now they’re proving it.”
Once again, Plymouth State men in position to capture MASCAC title
For the eighth time in the past nine years, the Plymouth State University men’s team will play in the Massachusetts Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game.
The top-seeded Panthers (14-9-3) will try to win their second consecutive and fourth overall MASCAC title when they host third-seeded UMass Dartmouth (13-11-3) Saturday night (7) at Hanaway Rink. The MASCAC champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
“What we’ve been able to accomplish has been fun, but we need to set our sights higher as we continue to build our program,” Plymouth State coach Craig Russell said in a statement.
Plymouth State won each of its three regular-season meetings with the Corsairs. The Panthers beat UMass Dartmouth, 2-1, on the road Nov. 23, earned a 7-3 home win on Jan. 25 and won, 3-1, on the road Feb. 20.
The Panthers advanced to the championship game on Tuesday, when they earned a 4-2 semifinal home win over fourth-seeded Westfield State behind two goals from sophomore Mike McPherson.
UMass Dartmouth earned a 4-0 upset semifinal win over second-seeded Fitchburg State on Tuesday to reach the title game. Senior Steven Leonard scored twice and freshman goaltender matched a career high with 41 saves to earn his fifth straight shutout for the Corsairs.
“UMass Dartmouth has been playing extremely well, and has been very stingy with their goals against,” Russell said. “I’m sure it will be a grind, as UMD is a physical team that has a lot of talent on their top two lines with a goalie that hasn’t let a puck by him in a long time. They’re coming into every game expecting a zero on the board for their opposition and at this time of year confidence is everything.”
Ice chips
Souza said junior forward Joe Sacco is questionable for the UNH men’s team’s home-and-home series with No. 4 Boston College this weekend.
Sacco missed both of the Wildcats’ games against UMass Lowell last weekend with back spasms, which also ailed him in January. He has logged one goal and one assist in 15 games this year.
Northeastern’s Matti Hartman and Paige Capistran and UNH’s Tamara Thierus each received Hockey East preliminary postseason awards.
Hartman, a senior from Hanover, received the best defensive forward award and Capistran, a senior from Manchester, won the sportsmanship award. Thierus, a freshman forward, earned a spot on the league’s all-rookie team.
Hartman has logged a career-high 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists for the Huskies. Capistran, a first-year captain, has tallied 10 assists this year.
Thierus has recorded 20 points on six goals and 14 assists for the Wildcats.
Dartmouth sophomore forward Drew O’Connor and Cornell junior goaltender Matthew Galajda were announced as the co-Ivy League Player of the Year on Wednesday.
O’Connor’s 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in Ivy play leads the league and his .72 goals per game average is the second-most in NCAA Division I.
Harvard defenseman Reilly Walsh, a junior from Andover, was named to the All-Ivy Honorable Mention Team. Walsh has logged 23 points on six goals and 17 assists this season.
The NH College Hockey column runs Thursdays during the season. Alex Hall can be reached at ahall@unionleader.com.