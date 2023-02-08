Jenson

UNH’s Nikolai Jenson, shown during the Boston College game on Oct. 15, is a team leader on defense.

Jenson

 Will Fudge/UNH Athletics

THE RESULTS have changed recently but the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team’s mindset has been the same all season.

The Wildcats (9-18-1, 4-13-1 Hockey East) have won five of their past seven games and are six points behind rival Maine for eighth place in the 11-team Hockey East standings.