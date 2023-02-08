THE RESULTS have changed recently but the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team’s mindset has been the same all season.
The Wildcats (9-18-1, 4-13-1 Hockey East) have won five of their past seven games and are six points behind rival Maine for eighth place in the 11-team Hockey East standings.
Teams seeded six through eight will host the No. 9, 10 and 11 seeds in the first round of the Hockey East tournament.
After hosting No. 13 Connecticut (17-8-3, 11-6-2) twice this weekend, UNH will welcome the Black Bears (12-13-2, 6-9-1) to the Whittemore Center the following weekend. The Wildcats play UConn on Friday night at 7 before a 4 p.m. matinee bout on Saturday.
While the Wildcats are striving to host an opening-round game or even work their way into a bye, coach Mike Souza tries to keep the focus on today, he said. That was also his approach during UNH’s 1-12-1 streak that it took into the holiday break.
“When the losses were piling up,” Souza said, “it was like, ‘Well, guys, there’s nothing we can do about them so we can sit here and dwell on them or we can get focused on today’s practice and trying to stop the bleeding.’ It’s the same with winning, I think. It’s great to have some success last weekend but that has nothing to do with this coming weekend.”
The Wildcats are coming off their first Hockey East weekend sweep of the season, defeating then-No. 15 Merrimack, 3-2 in overtime, at home last Friday and then-No. 16 UMass Lowell, 5-4, on the road Saturday.
UNH senior captain and forward Chase Stevenson was named this week’s Hockey East player of the week and freshman defenseman Damien Carfagna was named the league’s co-defender of the week.
Stevenson notched two goals, including the game-winner against UMass Lowell, and two assists on the weekend. Carfagna scored three goals on the weekend, including the overtime game-winner against the Warriors.
Souza said as the season has progressed, UNH’s younger players have contributed while learning how to win and be competitive at the college level.
Cy LeClerc (team-high 13 goals, seven assists), a freshman center from Brentwood, and sophomore forward Liam Devlin (nine goals, 10 assists), are the Wildcats’ top two points leaders. Sophomore defenseman Colton Huard leads the team, which has 17 underclassmen on its 29-man roster, in assists (13).
Freshman forward Stiven Sardarian recorded his first collegiate goal and three assists for the Wildcats last weekend.
“I think everybody coming into the league (Hockey East) off of (junior hockey), you’re a little scared, a little timid,” said UNH junior defenseman Nikolai Jenson, who logged a goal and two assists last weekend. “It’s a little faster, people are stronger and, I think, the first half a lot of people were kind of getting used to that. ... I think the younger kids, they kind of got their toes wet a little bit in the first half and I think second half they’ve really come into the players that we needed them to be and it’s been extremely helpful to our team.”
The Wildcats have also learned from their mistakes through the season. Their 3-2 overtime home loss to UMass Lowell on Jan. 21, for example, taught them about managing games when you have the lead, Souza said.
UNH led, 2-1, after two periods before UMass Lowell co-captain Jon McDonald scored with 3:29 remaining in regulation to force overtime.
“Do we have a running game, if you want to steal a football term,” Souza said. “There’s a time and a place to hold onto a puck along the wall, hold onto it below the goal line and there’s a time and a place for our D (defensemen) to join. Those things are a work in progress.
“It sucks to lose but there’s a lot of learning from the way that we lost that (UMass Lowell) game in overtime. Hopefully that bodes well when you get into these tight games through the rest of February and March.”
After their upcoming series with UConn and Maine, the Wildcats close the regular season with a trip to face the Huskies in Connecticut on Feb. 25 and a home finale against last-place Vermont (9-15-3, 4-12-1) on Thursday, March 2.
While unlikely, UNH could still earn a first-round bye in the Hockey East tournament. The River Hawks currently own fifth place with 30 points.
While Souza wants to keep the Wildcats in the moment, they are motivated to end a regular season filled with adversity, lessons and maturation in a prime playoff position.
“I think that’s in the back of everybody’s mind — that we want to keep climbing out of this hole and finish as high as we can so maybe we can get some home-ice advantage or not even have to play in the first play-in,” Jenson said. “It starts Friday, Saturday so we’ll see.”
Individual highlights• Nashua’s Justin Pearson, a grad transfer from Yale, has played in all 28 games for UConn and standings fifth on the team in scoring with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).
Pearson plays left wing, usually on a line with freshman phenom Matthew Wood, a right wing, who leads the Huskies with 27 points (10-17). UConn stands 15th in the PairWise rankings.
• Caroline Harvey notched a goal and an assist for No. 8 Wisconsin in its 3-2 WCHA triumph over St. Cloud State last Saturday.
Harvey, who lived in both Salem and Pelham growing up, assisted on Jesse Compher’s goal that tied the game at 1-1 and scored to break the one-goal deadlock in the first period.
The freshman defenseman has logged two goals and four assists over the Badgers’ five games entering their conference series at No. 3 Minnesota this weekend.
• Cooper Flinton, a freshman forward from Auburn, scored for the Dartmouth men’s team in its 4-2 ECAC loss to No. 2 Quinnipiac University last Saturday.
The third-period goal snapped Flinton’s four-game points drought. The Big Green (4-19-1, 3-13-1) will host No. 10 Harvard on Friday night (8) at Thompson Arena.The Crimson (16-6-1, 13-4-0) will then face No. 20 Northeastern in the Beanpot Tournament final on Monday at TD Garden.
Rivier men set to face SNHU, Saint A
The Rivier University men’s team will try to end a three-game losing streak when it faces fellow Granite State programs Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College this weekend.
The Raiders (6-14-2) will play SNHU (8-15-0) at the Ice Den in Hooksett on Friday night (7:30) and host Saint Anselm (16-9-2) at Conway Arena in Nashua for their senior night game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Rivier is 1-7-1 since returning from the holiday break.
SNHU swept its two-game Northeast-10 Conference series with Franklin Pierce last weekend, 8-4 and 4-0. Saint Anselm defeated Saint Michael’s College, 5-0 and 4-3 in overtime, in other NE-10 action last weekend.