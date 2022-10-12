Fessenden

UNH goalie David Fessenden held the fort in last Friday night's opener at Clarkson. The Wildcats won 4-3 in overtime.

 JIM MEAGHER

THE UNH men’s hockey team had its toughness tested and got contributions from several of its 12 new players right away to start the season.

The Wildcats swept their visit to New York’s North Country with a 4-3 overtime comeback win at then-No. 17 Clarkson University and a 4-1 triumph at St. Lawrence University last weekend.