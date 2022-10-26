The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team owns a .500 record but is winless in its most important games, senior captain Chase Stevenson said.
The Wildcats’ 5-0 loss at Boston College on Sunday was their third straight in as many Hockey East games, two of which were against the Eagles. It also concluded UNH’s stretch of four games in eight days, over which it went 1-3.
UNH (3-3-0, 0-3-0 Hockey East) will begin its run of six straight league games this weekend with a home-and-home series with No. 13 Providence College. The Wildcats host Providence (3-2-0, 1-0-0) on Friday night (7) before their trip to Schneider Arena on Saturday night (7).
UNH has a home-and-home series with No. 15 Northeastern University (3-2-1, 2-2-0) next week and a two-game road trip to play Vermont (1-4-0, 0-4-0) Nov. 11-12.
“They’re more important to us just points-wise,” Stevenson, a forward, said of UNH’s league games. “They’re huge games this weekend and then we have Northeastern the next weekend after, so two unbelievable teams that we’ve got to be ready for and we need to put Hockey East points up on the board. That’s got to happen sooner rather than later.”
UNH fell, 4-2, to Boston College on Oct. 15 in its home and league opener despite pulling within one in the third period, which coach Mike Souza said was one of its better periods of the season.
The Wildcats’ performances against the Eagles on Sunday and in their 6-1 loss at Merrimack College on Oct. 18 were unacceptable, Stevenson said.
Stevenson said he thought the Wildcats, who have 12 new players this season, got outcompeted by BC on Sunday and Merrimack, which he called out of culture for the program.
“We have a lot of new players, so systematically there’s going to be mistakes and no one is going to be perfect,” Stevenson said, “but, for our team to be successful, we need to outwork and outcompete teams and I thought that wasn’t the case. ... We need a lot more guys pulling on the rope right now in terms of work ethic and just consistency.”
Souza said he did not like UNH’s lack of pushback after falling behind 3-0 in the final minute of the second period on Sunday. The Eagles scored twice in the last 50.9 seconds of that frame.
“I was disappointed in the way that game ended and I let the guys know that and we’ll see how we respond on Friday,” Souza said.
The Friars are coming off 4-1 and 3-2 (overtime) losses at No. 3 Denver last weekend.
UNH junior defenseman Luke Reid said Providence is similar to St. Lawrence University, which the Wildcats beat 4-1 on Oct. 8. Reid said both are skilled, have a hard forecheck and punish you for turning pucks over in your own zone.
“They’re a really hard team,” Reid said of the Friars. “They chip pucks, they’re very detailed and we’ve just got to match that and exceed that.”
Now back to a typical practice schedule this week, UNH has focused on important parts of the game to fine-tune. The Wildcats, Souza said, have emphasized areas like the forecheck, defensive-zone breakouts and faceoffs, which it did not have as much time to work on during its recent flurry of games.
Healthwise, Souza said every UNH player should be available on Friday.
“Hopefully we learned some hard lessons last week,” Souza said.
Dartmouth men, women open ECAC play Friday
The Dartmouth College men’s and women’s hockey teams open their seasons on Friday, both in ECAC action.
The Dartmouth men will play at No. 14 Harvard on Friday night (7) while the women’s team will host Brown at Thompson Arena in Hanover at 5 p.m. The women’s game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Big Green men’s team returns 20 players from last season’s 7-22-3 overall campaign that included a 5-15-2 mark in ECAC play. Those returners include the team’s three leading goal scorers last year: Mark Gallant (11), Sean Chisholm (nine) and Braidan Dorfman (eight).
The Dartmouth men placed ninth in the 12-team ECAC preseason coaches’ poll.
On the women’s side, the Big Green placed 11th in the ECAC preseason coaches’ poll.
Dartmouth went 9-19-1 overall and 3-18-1 in conference play in Liz Keady Norton’s first year leading the program. The Big Green’s nine wins last year were the most since their 2014-15 season.
Plymouth State men top MASCAC poll
The three-time defending Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletics Conference champion Plymouth State University men’s hockey team placed first in the seven-team league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
The Panthers, who went 19-6-2 overall and 14-2-2 in MASCAC play en route to their fifth straight regular-season conference crown last year, received five of seven first-place votes.
Plymouth State returns 13th-year coach Craig Russell behind the bench and senior forward and captain Myles Abbate, who is the reigning MASCAC player of the year.
Abbate became the program’s first American Hockey Coaches Association All-American last year after leading the team in points (40) and assists (23). He also led the MASCAC in points and ranked second in both goals (17) and assists.
The Panthers open their season with a home bout against Plattsburgh State on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Plymouth State women’s hockey team also opens its season on Friday (3 p.m.) at home against Suffolk University.
The Panthers placed seventh in the 10-team New England Hockey Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Plymouth State made its sixth NEHC tournament appearance in seven years after going 7-17-1 overall and 5-13-0 in conference play last regular season.
This season will be the program’s first under new coach Mollie Fitzpatrick, who won national titles as both a player and assistant coach at Norwich University. She also previously served as an assistant coach at Boston University, Endicott College and the University of New England.
Saint Anselm’s Tulchinsk named player of the week
Saint Anselm College junior forward Natalie Tulchinsky was named this week’s New England Women’s Hockey Alliance player of the week.
Tulchinsky, a transfer from Boston College, scored twice in the Hawks’ 3-2 overtime win over Long Island University last Friday. She opened the game’s scoring with her power-play goal in the first period and notched the game-winner with 2:47 remaining.