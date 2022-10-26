David Fessenden

Goalie David Fessenden and the UNH Wildcats will look to get on track this weekend in a home-and-home series with Providence.

 WILL FUDGE/UNH ATHLETICS

The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team owns a .500 record but is winless in its most important games, senior captain Chase Stevenson said.

The Wildcats’ 5-0 loss at Boston College on Sunday was their third straight in as many Hockey East games, two of which were against the Eagles. It also concluded UNH’s stretch of four games in eight days, over which it went 1-3.