Huard

UNH defenseman Colton Huard gets off a shot against Army last month.

 CHINA WONG/UNH ATHLETICS

COLTON HUARD has a nightly ritual whenever he is back home in Foothill Ranch, California.

The University of New Hampshire sophomore defenseman fills a bucket with pucks and practices his shot on a tarp that he and his former NHL player dad, Bill, set up behind Bill’s work station.