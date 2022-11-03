COLTON HUARD has a nightly ritual whenever he is back home in Foothill Ranch, California.
The University of New Hampshire sophomore defenseman fills a bucket with pucks and practices his shot on a tarp that he and his former NHL player dad, Bill, set up behind Bill’s work station.
During the college season, Huard frequents the Wildcats’ shooting room.
“I’ve always been addicted to shooting pucks,” Huard said.
Through his countless hours of practice since a young age, Huard has developed what UNH coach Mike Souza said is the best shot on the team and among the hardest in college hockey.
Huard scored his first goal of the season on a rocket of a wrister from the high slot during a Wildcats power play in their 2-2 tie with then-No. 13 Providence College last Friday. Providence won the shootout.
Huard also leads the team in assists (five) entering UNH’s home-and-home Hockey East series with No. 16 Northeastern University.
Northeastern (4-2-2, 3-2-1 Hockey East) will host the Wildcats (3-4-1, 0-4-1) tonight at 7 and face UNH at the Whittemore Center in Durham on Saturday night (7). Tonight’s game will be aired on NESN+.
When he wasn’t developing his shot, Huard said he worked during the offseason on improving his defensive play like boxing out and owning the net front.
“I’m just focused on shutting down defensively and then, as much as I can, getting my feet moving up the ice and joining the rush,” Huard said. “And then in the offensive zone, moving around and creating time and space for my teammates and myself to create scoring opportunities.”
Huard has an NHL shot and NHL size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Souza said. The Wildcats’ biggest focuses with Huard right now are getting him to shoot more and making more short, sure-thing passes instead of trying to stretch the ice with a dicey breakaway feed.
“Our job with him for us is we want him to be efficient,” Souza said. “It’s OK every once in a while just to — not be boring but make the right play all the time. Sometimes the right play all the time is just little passes, short passes. I think that comes with maturing as a player and I think he’s starting to do that.”
Huard has been paired with freshman defenseman Damien Carfagna (two goals, two assists) every game this season.
Souza said he and his coaches discussed splitting Huard and Carfagna up because both have played so well but decided to keep them together for that reason.
Huard said Carfagna sees the ice and moves his feet well. Huard also likes how the two have performed in transition and on breakouts so far.
UNH junior forward Nick Cafarelli said he has improved by facing Huard in practice. Huard has also handled the expectations of being one of the Wildcats’ top producers, Cafarelli said.
Huard finished fifth on the team in points as a freshman last season with six goals and 10 assists over 28 games.
“He acts like a professional and he does all the right things,” Cafarelli said.
Souza said Huard has tremendous buy-in to become a better player and the areas Huard needs to improve in his game are part of the maturation process.
“I think it all starts there — you really, really want to be a player, putting in the time, watching the video, doing the extra work,” Souza said. “Then it’s just about growing as a player. He’s done that.”
Weekly conference honors across the state
UNH junior Rae Breton was named the Hockey East defender of the week for her play in the Wildcats’ home-and-home series sweep of Holy Cross last weekend.
Breton scored her first goal of the season and assisted on another in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win at Holy Cross last Friday. The Brighton, Ontario, resident also blocked two shots both in that game and in UNH’s 4-1 home triumph over Holy Cross last Saturday.
New England College junior Emily Lenzen was named the New England Hockey Conference player of the week. The forward logged a goal and three helpers in the Pilgrims’ 3-2 and 6-2 home victories over Neumann University last weekend.
Plymouth State University senior Brendahn Brawley was chosen as the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference goalie of the week and teammate Anton Jellvik was named player of the week.
Brawley made 84 total saves in the Panthers’ 2-2 tie with Plattsburgh State and their 3-2 overtime loss to then-No. 7 Babson last weekend. Jellvik, a sophomore forward, scored in both games.
Saint Anselm College freshman forward Luke Linart was named the Northeast-10 Conference rookie of the week and Franklin Pierce University’s Kyle Martin was tabbed as the goalie of the week.
Linart scored his first collegiate goal in the second period of the Hawks’ 5-1 season-opening win over rival Southern New Hampshire University last Friday. Linart then logged two assists in Saint Anselm’s 6-5 overtime victory over the University of Southern Maine last Saturday.
Martin stopped 74 of the 79 shots he faced and posted a 2.47 goals-against average as the Ravens won the Western Massachusetts Invitational tournament last weekend.
Martin made 34 saves in Franklin Pierce’s 5-2 win over Western New England last Friday and turned away 40 in its 4-3 overtime triumph over Westfield State in the tournament final last Saturday.