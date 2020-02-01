Courney Banghart‘s biggest victory as the women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina came last month when the Tar Heels handed in-state rival North Carolina State its first loss of the season on Jan. 9. N.C. State entered that game as the No. 9 team in the country.
Banghart, a Manchester native, played basketball at Souhegan High School and Dartmouth College before she began her coaching career. She played at Dartmouth from 1996 to 2000 and helped the Big Green win the Ivy League title in 1999 and 2000. She holds Dartmouth records for made 3-pointers in a game, season and career.
Banghart is in her first season with the North Carolina program. She was hired in the aftermath of a controversy in which Hall of Fame coach Sylvia Hatchell resigned under pressure amid allegations that she made insensitive racial remarks and forced players to play while injured. North Carolina enters Sunday’s game against Clemson with a 16-6 overall record, tied with Florida State for third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 6-4 record in ACC games.
Banghart was an assistant coach at Dartmouth for two years and spent 12 seasons as the women’s basketball coach at Princeton. The Tigers posted a 254-103 record, won seven Ivy League championships and qualified for the NCAA tournament eight times during her tenure. Her 2015 Princeton team went 30-0 during the regular season.
Banghart was inducted into the Dartmouth College Hall of Fame in 2004 and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Shaun Bishop, the director of golf and general manager at Candia Woods Golf Links in Candia, has been hired as Saint Anselm College’s men’s golf coach. Bishop is a Class A PGA member who played collegiate golf at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., a program that has won 12 NCAA national championships. He also won two NHIAA Class I-M-S championships when he attended Milford High School and was a New Hampshire Golf Association State Junior Champion in 1997.
The Keene State women’s distance medley relay was named the Little East Conference Indoor Track Relay Team of the Week on Monday.
The foursome of Nicole De Almeida (Nashua), Chloe Page (Swanzey), Skyler Gauthier (Troy) and Lynne Hebert (West Baldwin, Maine) completed the event in 13:01.69 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University last weekend. That time is currently the fastest in the Little East Conference and the 13th fastest time in NCAA Division III.
Almeida, Page and Gauthier also qualified for the New England Division III Championships in the 500 meters. Almeida finished in 1:20.26, Page completed the event in 1:21.58, and Gauthier qualified with a time of 1:22.58.
Manchester’s Peace Kabari, a senior guard on the Trinity College women’s basketball team, was selected as the NESCAC Player of the Week after she scored nine of her team-high 22 points in the final two minutes to lead Trinity to a 60-57 win against Connecticut College. Kabari added 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals against the Camels. She also had six points and five rebounds in a 43-31 victory against the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Kabari was a 1,000-point scorer at Phillips Exeter Academy, where she played after spending her freshman year at Manchester Memorial.
Brad Campion has been hired as New England College’s men’s soccer coach, the school announced this week. Campion spent 2019 as the director of operations for the University of New Hampshire men’s soccer program. Campion played collegiate soccer at Southern New Hampshire University for two years and then finished his playing career at SUNY Geneseo.
Saint Michael’s College men’s swimming and diving senior Connor Hopkins was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll after he won twice and added a runner-up finish in the Purple Knights’ 115-108 loss at The College of Saint Rose. Hopkins, a Windham resident, won the 50-yard freestyle (21.67), anchored the top 200 free relay (1:31.41) and took second in the 100 free (48.30). He has 91 career victories, and leads the team in overall (25) and solo (17) wins this season.
Former Pinkerton Academy girls’ soccer coach Jorge Pardo has been named the men’s soccer coach at New Hampshire Technical Institute. Pardo spent the last 19 years coaching at the St. Paul’s School in Concord. He’ll take over an NHTI program that finished the 2019 season with an 8-5-1 record following a loss in the first round of the Yankee Small College Conference (YSCC) Championships.