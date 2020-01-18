DERRY’S Geo Baker returned from injury and scored seven points in 22 minutes to help the Rutgers men’s basketball team defeat Indiana 59-50 Wednesday night.
Baker, who played Pinkerton Academy before he transferred to Proctor Academy, missed three games after he broke the thumb on his non-shooting hand in practice before Rutgers’ road game against Nebraska on Jan. 3. He was expected to be out until February, but had his cast removed earlier this week. Rutgers was 2-1 without him.
“It felt really good just to get back out there with my guys,” Baker said in the postgame press conference. “I’ve been itching to play the last three games, in the wins and the loss. I’m just happy to be back.”
Baker provided the game’s top highlight when he had a one-handed dunk over 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk that gave Rutgers a 12-point lead with a little more than two minutes to play.
“He’s getting better and better,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “Excited to see him go to the rim on a little bit of a mission. It was a good thing and timely too.’’
Entering today’s game against Minnesota, Baker leads Rutgers (13-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in minutes per game (29.8), assists (56), steals (25) and free throw percentage (.828). He’s also second on the team in scoring with an average of 11.4 points per game.
Windham resident Connor Hopkins, a senior on the Saint Michael’s College swimming and diving team, was selected to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll after he posted five wins and finished among the top three in each of his 10 events during Saint Michael’s three meets during the week that ended Monday. It was his sixth NE10 award of the season.
Hopkins won the 50-yard backstroke (25.67), the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.33) and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:53.40) during Saint Michael’s 133-84 loss to Norwich; took second in the 200 back (2:02.12), finished third in the 50 free (21.88) and anchored the third-place 800 free relay (7:52.08) during a 138-71 loss at Bentley; and won the 50 back (26.08), the 100 free (48.61), led off for the second-place 200 medley relay (1:41.74) and anchored the top 200 free relay (1:31.96) in a 158-133 setback at SUNY Potsdam.
Hopkins finished the week ranked first in the NE10 in the 50 free, the 100 free and the 100 back, and second in the 50 back and 200 back. Hopkins entered this week with 85 career victories.
Earlier this month Maryland-Baltimore County coach Ryan Odom announced that senior forward Max Curran, Hooksett resident, would be away from the team for the remainder of the season for personal reasons. Curran played in nine games for UMBC this season (three starts) and averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Curran averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 71 games during his college career. He was a member of the 2018 team that defeated Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.
Curran played high school basketball for Pembroke Academy, and spent a post-graduate year at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Mass.
Bedford’s Alec Lindberg recorded 11 saves to help the Saint Michael’s College men’s ice hockey team overcome a two-goal deficit and defeat Post University 6-3 on Jan. 7. Lindberg, a freshman, entered this weekend’s two-game series against Franklin Pierce with a 3-1-0 record, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.
Kearsarge Regional graduate Taylor Mattos turned in what may have been the best game of his college career when he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Bowling Green’s 78-76 triumph over Miami University on Jan. 7. Mattos, a sophomore center who lives in New London, was averaging 1.5.8 minutes per game, 4.8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game through Bowling Green’s first 17 games.
Saint Anselm College announced Monday that it has parted ways with men’s golf coach Frank Driscoll, who has served as the program’s head coach since 2000. The school said an interim coach will be hired for the team’s spring schedule.
Alex Steeves, a sophomore forward on the Notre Dame hockey team, had two goals in the Irish’s 4-4 tie with Ohio State on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio. Steeves came into this weekend’s two-series against the Buckeyes with seven points (four goals, three assists) in his previous seven games, including the game-winning goal at Western Michigan on Jan. 5. He has eight goals for the season. Steeves lived in Hanover and Bedford, but now resides in Eden Prairie, Minn. His older brother Matt, a junior, has three assists in 14 games for the Irish this season. Youngest brother Ben just announced that he will play at Minnesota-Duluth.