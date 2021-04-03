The Northeastern University baseball team swept a three-game series against the University of Massachusetts last weekend, and no Northeastern player was more productive at the plate in that series than former Exeter High School outfielder Ben Malgeri.
Malgeri, Northeastern’s starting center fielder, was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Week after he hit .600 and drove in four runs during the three-game sweep. He had multiple hits in each of the three games, including a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs in the opener. He then went 4 for 6 with a triple in two RBIs during a doubleheader against the Minutemen. He also stole three bases in four attempts against UMass and leads the CAA with 10 stolen bases this season (25th in Division I).
“He’s been working hard on his swing and getting loose again and put a ton of work in that really paid off for him (last) weekend,” Northeastern coach Mike Glavine said. “I thought that was the best he’s looked for us this year. He’s really putting good swings on the baseball, playing good defense — he can really run.
“At the top of the order, he’s a guy who gets us going, so it was good to see all the hard work pay off for him and have a great weekend.”
Malgeri, a junior from Stratham, leads Northeastern in hits (18) and multi-hit games (seven) this season, and is batting .316.
Malgeri began his college career at Holy Cross and spent a season at New Mexico Junior College before he transferred to Northeastern. He helped Exeter win the Division I state title in 2017 and 2018.
Plymouth State seniors Faye Brown (Londonderry) and Meaghan Allard (Amherst) were selected as the Little East Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and Goalie of the Week respectively after they helped the Panthers women’s lacrosse team extend its LEC regular-season unbeaten streak to 14 games by beating Rhode Island College 17-3.
In addition to helping Plymouth State limit RIC to three goals, Brown grabbed two ground balls and forced two turnovers. Allard made seven saves and collected two ground balls in the win. The three goals were the fewest she’s given up in a full 60 minutes during her college career.
Southern New Hampshire University redshirt junior Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown) was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association East Region Hitter of the Week, and SNHU graduate student Wes Tobin (Portsmouth) was picked as the NCBWA Pitcher of the Week for the week that ended March 28.
Mulcay went 6 for 10 with three home runs, a double, eight RBIs, six runs scored and five walks in four games. Tobin pitched a two-hit shutout (seven innings) to help the Penmen defeat Stonehill 8-0 in his first start of the year. He struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter.
Saint Anselm outfielder Erin Thompson (Newton) and Southern Connecticut catcher Jaqueline Dumont (Nashua) were each selected to the Northeast-10 Honor Roll last week.
Dumont was batting .417 with a .583 slugging percentage through four games and went 2 for 3 with an RBI double in a 1-0 victory over Franklin Pierce.
Thompson had three hits and three RBIs in Saint Anselm’s 5-0 victory over American International College. It was her second three-hit game of the season.
Windham’s Jenna Parsons, a senior on the Plymouth State women’s soccer team, was selected as the LEC Offensive Player of the Week after she collected the first three-goal performance of her college career and added an assist in a 6-0 victory over Rhode Island College. Her three goals came on four shots.
Sophomore Natalie Gravelle, a Portsmouth resident and a middle blocker on the Plymouth State volleyball team, earned LEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after recording a match-high 11 kills during a 3-1 triumph over Rhode Island College (25-15, 25-7, 15-25 and 25-14). She also had an ace, a block and three digs in the win.
Bedford’s Brian Cameron had 13 goals and one assist through eight games with the University of North Carolina men’s lacrosse team, which entered the weekend as the top-ranked team in the country. Cameron, a junior attackman, played high school lacrosse at Bishop Guertin.