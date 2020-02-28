WHEN Exeter High School’s 2015 football season ended, Sal Spinosa thought his playing career was over. Boy, was he wrong.
Not only did Spinosa spend the next four seasons as a starter on the offensive line at Division III Grove City (Pa.) College, it now looks like he may get a chance to prove himself at the professional level. Three NFL teams showed interest in Spinosa after he played in the HBCU Spirit of America Bowl, a college all-star game that features players from primarily small schools. The Colts made direct contact with Spinosa, and the Cardinals and Eagles both reached out to Grove City head coach Andrew DiDonato.
“He has good size (6-foot-1, 315 pounds), but his athleticism is what’s jumping out to all these guys,” DiDonato said. “He has the ability to get to the second level and block. He can run with linebackers.
“He really was the anchor of our offensive line. To be honest, he was the best lineman in our conference. I think any coach would tell you that. Beyond coachable, and a unanimous captain for us last season.”
Although he began his college career at right guard, Spinosa spent most of his time at Grove City playing left tackle. He asked to play guard in the HBCU Spirit of America game because his size makes him best suited for that position. Spinosa said regardless of his pro potential, he wasn’t going to pass on an opportunity to play in at least one more football game when the HBCU invitation came.
“Just the love of the game that I have,” he said. “I didn’t want to say goodbye to football yet, so any little opportunity I had I was going to take it. I was very happy with my performance.
“Coming out of New Hampshire and coming to Pennsylvania to play football at small Division III school you don’t think anything is going to happen (professionally), so even the slightest inclination of an NFL team — I just feel blessed. Division III is probably the only level I could have played at coming out of New Hampshire since no one was really looking at me. It was amazing coming here for the academics and getting so engulfed in the football program.
“It’s basically just the waiting game now. Waiting to see if they like the film that they saw or not. If they like what they saw they’ll pursue more.”
With Spinosa leading the way up front, Grove City led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in total offense (429.2 yards per game), yards per play (6.7) and yards per rushing attempt (5.2) last season. The Wolverines also converted a conference-best 51 percent of their third downs, led the PAC in red-zone offense and allowed a conference-low nine sacks.
Spinosa, a Kensington resident, is a two-time First Team All-PAC honoree and helped the Wolverines (9-2) tie the program’s single-season record for wins last season.
DiDonato said Spinosa may be able to attract more interest when he attends a Pittsburgh-area Pro Day, an event where pro scouts evaluate college prospects who perform football-related drills. Spinosa, who said he has also had some feelers from CFL teams, has hired agent Jeff Jankovich to represent him.
“This is obviously a huge surprise, because I came to Grove City College with the idea in mind that I was going to get a mechanical engineering degree,” Spinosa said. “Next thing I know I’m still going to graduate with that mechanical engineering degree, but now I’m being looked at (by pro scouts), so it kind of confuses some things. With a mechanical engineering degree I have a great backup plan.
“Best-case scenario would be a contract offer that I would love to take.”
Bow’s Tom Blandini, a senior shortstop at Southern New Hampshire University, was selected as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Hitter of the Week for the period that ended last Sunday. Blandini, who attended Bishop Brady High School, went 13 for 21 with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, eight RBIs and scored seven runs in five games. Through SNHU’s first eight games he was 15 for 33 (.455) with a .526 on-base percentage and a .697 slugging percentage.
Colby-Sawyer senior Lexie Hamilton, a Sunapee resident, has been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-District Division III Women’s Basketball Team, which is selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The award recognizes Hamilton’s performance on the court and in the classroom.
She is one of five student-athletes to be honored from NCAA Division III District 2, which is made up of Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.
Hamilton, a senior point guard, averaged 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season, and led NCAA Division III women in assists per game and total assists with 179. She posted two triple-doubles this season, which is tied for the third most in the country.
Endicott guard Keith Brown, a Pelham High School graduate, was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference First Team.
Brown, a senior, entered the weekend averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Through 25 games he ranked second in the conference in points per game (21.5), total points (538), three-point field goals made (94) and points per 40 minutes (29.2). Brown was also tied for second in total field goals made (187). He was an All-CCC First Team selection during his sophomore and junior seasons as well.
After a strong showing at the Little East Conference Championship last weekend, Plymouth State junior Caitlyn Miller was named the Little East Conference Track Rookie of the Week. Miller, who lives in Lee, took first in the 5000-meter run by breaking her own school record with a time of 18 minutes, 43 seconds. She also has the team’s best time in the 3000-meter run (11:00.59), mile run (5:36.54), and is second best on the team in the 800-meter run (2:29.02).
North Hampton’s Liam O’Sullivan, a senior on the Saint Anselm College men’s hockey team, was selected to the Northeast-10 Conference Second Team, which was announced earlier this week. O’Sullivan, a defenseman, collected three goals and a team-leading 20 assists in 27 games this season.
SNHU’s James Nash, a Hampton resident, was named to the NE-10 All-Rookie Team. Nash finished fourth on the team in scoring with five goals and 10 assists.
Keene’s Erick Zecha has been named a captain for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute baseball team. Zecha, a right-handed pitcher, has made 31 career appearances (18 starts) for RPI and has a 5-13 record with a 5.11 earned run average.