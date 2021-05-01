FOR SOMEONE who claims he doesn’t think about home runs, Dakota Mulcay sure does hit a lot of them.
Mulcay, a Goffstown resident, entered Saturday’s doubleheader against Franklin Pierce in second place on Southern New Hampshire University’s career home run list. Mulcay needed one home run to move into a first-place tie with Jon Minucci, who hit 21 home runs for SNHU from 2010 to 2013.
“Right now, I’m not really focused on it,” Mulcay said. “I think it’s something that will be cool to look back at once the season is over. It’s definitely humbling and an honor to be on this list with such great past SNHU hitters. Right now, my main goal is to win that at-bat for my team. If it comes and it happens that’s great. I think it’s something I’ll look at more when the season is done.”
Mulcay, a 6-foot, 220-pound catcher, played on Goffstown High School’s junior varsity baseball team as a freshman. After that he transferred to Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass., where he played both baseball and hockey.
He considered playing hockey in college, but his thought process changed after he was spotted by SNHU assistant baseball coach Pat Austin.
“I would say baseball has always been my better sport, but hockey was something I was trying to play in college,” Mulcay said. “It just so happened that one of my hockey tournaments got canceled and I was asked to play in a summer (baseball) tournament in Keene. My coach, Pat Austin, just happened to be there, saw me play in one game and ever since then I’ve been a SNHU boy and playing baseball.”
Mulcay hit eight home runs in 161 at-bats as a freshman; homered twice in 139 at-bats as a sophomore; and had four home runs in 54 at-bats last season, which was cut short by COVID-19. He’s homered six times in 52-at bats this season.
If he can avoid injury, Mulcay will almost certainly leave SNHU with the home run record since he plans to use his extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA while he pursues his master’s degree next year.
“I had eight (as a freshman) and then coming into sophomore year, I put too much pressure on myself to do it again,” he said. “I came back junior year determined to do the small things in order to help the team and not try to think about personal success. I don’t think about the power. I just try to win that at-bat for my team. I don’t think about home runs. I just try to get the ball in play and hope for good things to happen.”
SNHU CAREER HOME RUN LEADERS
1. Jon Minucci, 2010-13 (21)
2. Dakota Mulcay, 2018-present (20)
3. Jeff Weakes, 1995-98 (19)
4. Derek Bauer, 2015-17 (18)
5. Caleb Potter, 2017-18 (17)
6. Riley Palmer, 2012-14 (16)
6. Ryan Gendron, 2015-16 (16)
6. Ryan Sullivan, 2017-18 (16)
9. Al Molin, 1985-88 (14)
9. Carson Helms, 2014-16 (14)
Lyons to retire
Keene State women’s soccer coach Denise Lyons plans to retire at the end of the current academic year. Lyons, who played soccer at Keene State and then spent 29 seasons as the program’s head coach, made the announcement earlier this week.
Lyons has a 397-183-38 (.672) career record, and guided the Owls to the NCAA tournament seven times (1992, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2013 and 2014).
Lyons captained the Irish Women’s National Team before she began a four-year career at Keene State. She helped the Owls win two ECAC championships and reach the NCAA Division II Final Four twice, in 1988 and 1989. Keene State advanced to the NCAA championship game in 1989. She became the program’s head coach in 1992.
Lyons has been named the Little East Conference Coach of the Year seven times (1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011, 2013 and 2019), and has coached 111 All-LEC players.
Londonderry’s David Wiedenfeld, a graduate student on the Southern New Hampshire University men’s lacrosse team, was named to the Northeast-10 Third Team when the league released its All-Conference selections last week.
Wiedenfeld, who transferred to SNHU for his final season of eligibility after playing at Keene State, leads the Northeast-10 with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists). His 23 assists are currently tied for the most in the conference. He scored a season-high seven goals and collected two assists in Wednesday’s 19-9 playoff win over American International University.
SNHU senior Stephen Dubois, a Goffstown resident, was also named to the Third Team. Sophomore Gennaro Marra, a Hampstead resident who attended Pinkerton Academy, earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team.
Franklin Pierce senior Kyle Fortier, who lives in Derry, was also named to the Third Team, and teammate James Heitmiller, a Nashua resident, joined Marra on the All-Rookie Team.
Saint Anselm’s Michael Sciamanna was selected as the NE-10 Coach of the Year.
Nashua’s Elizabeth Janiak, a freshman on the Saint Anselm College women’s tennis team, was named to the Northeast-10 All-Rookie Team. Janiak competed in eight singles matches and seven doubles matches this spring, and was named the NE-10 Rookie of the Week on April 20 after she posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles against Saint Michael’s.
Salem resident Kacie Blanchet, a member of the Keene State women’s volleyball team, was named the Little East Conference Freshman of the Week after she handed out a match-high 36 assists and had seven digs during a 3-0 victory over UMass-Dartmouth on April 23.
Three Rochester residents on the New England College baseball team swept the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) weekly awards last week:
• Sophomore outfielder Michael Ciccotelli was selected as the NECC Player of the Week after he hit .600 during four victories against Lesley. Five of his nine hits were doubles, and he drove in 12 runs. He added a stolen base and scored seven runs. Ciccotelli finished the week with a .933 slugging percentage and a .625 on-base percentage.
• Senior Shaun Cormier collected his third NECC Pitcher of the Week award this year, as he earned a win for recording seven strikeouts in six innings during a 7-0 victory over Lesley.
• Freshman infielder Garrett Langis was named as the NECC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this year after he had at least one hit in each of the Pilgrims’ four wins over Lesley. He finished the week with a .462 average, drove in seven runs and had four stolen bases.
The Little East Conference selected Keene State senior Maggie Vogt as its Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer after she scored two game-winning goals for the Owls last week. Vogt, a Bow resident, scored in the 57th minute of Keene State’s 2-1 victory over UMass-Dartmouth on April 21, and opened the scoring by converting on a penalty kick in a 4-0 triumph over Plymouth State on April 22.
Berlin’s Joey Fodor, a junior on the Keene State track and field team, was named the Little East Conference Field Athlete of the Week after he recorded a toss of 58.27 meters in the javelin at the Eastern Connecticut Invitational. It was the No. 1 toss in New England this season and ranked 12th in Division III.