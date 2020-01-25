Women’s hockey coach grew up in Merrimack, still lives there, and has deep NH roots.
By Roger Brown
New Hampshire Union Leader
Defense has been the main ingredient in the Northeastern University women’s hockey team’s success this season. The Huskies are alone at the top of the Hockey East standings and, entering this weekend’s two-game series at Vermont, had outscored their opponents 71-11 through their first 18 Hockey East games.
Northeastern coach Dave Flint has deep New Hampshire roots. He grew up in Merrimack, where his still resides, and was a goalie on the Trinity High School hockey team. Flint’s son, Tate, is a freshman defenseman at Trinity this season.
“Our goaltending and defense have been superb,” Flint said. “We also have some dynamic players up front, but our commitment to defense is something that has stood out.”
The Huskies had posted four consecutive shutouts entering Friday night’s game at Vermont.
Flint, 48, was hired as Northeastern’s head coach in 2008 and has led the Huskies to three NCAA tournament appearances (2016, 2018 and 2019), two Hockey East tournament titles (2018 and 2019), two Hockey East regular-season titles (2012 and 2019) and two Beanpot championships (2012 and 2013).
Prior to his time at Northeastern, Flint spent four seasons as the women’s hockey coach at Saint Anselm College, where he also worked as an athletic trainer. The Hawks went 88-15-2 during his tenure. He also spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Saint Ansem men’s hockey program.
The Northeastern roster has a New Hampshire flavor as well. There are three New Hampshire residents on this year’s team: senior defenseman Paige Capistran (Manchester), senior forward Matti Hartman (Etna) and sophomore forward Sydney Herrington (Bow). Capistran is the team captain, and Hartman is an assistant captain.
“Paige is a steady, stay-at-home defenseman,” Flint said. “She an unbelievable role model and a pleasure to coach.
“Matti works extremely hard. She doesn’t put the puck in the net a lot, but she comes up with timely goals for us. She does a lot of little things right.
“Sydney has been in and out of the lineup, but she’s coming into her own more and more. It doesn’t help her that we have a deep roster. Down the line she’ll have a bigger role for us.”
The Huskies will try to end their six-year Beanpot drought when they open the tournament against Harvard on Feb. 4.
“Yeah, 2013 was our last Beanpot title,” Flint said. “I told the team it’s time to bring the Beanpot back to Northeastern.”
-----
Gordon Webb stepped down as Plymouth State’s men’s lacrosse coach Wednesday. Assistant coach Mike Wilus has been promoted to interim head coach for the 2020 season.
Webb, whose first year with the Plymouth State program was the 2008-09 season, guided the Panthers to a 93-82 record. Webb played lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts. He coached UMass-Boston from 1971 to 1982 and was an assistant coach with the Boston Blazers of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1995 to 1997. He coached lacrosse at Nashua High School from 1995 to 1999 and at Plymouth Regional High School in 2008.
-----
Plymouth State also announced that Leah Swanson has been named the permanent coach of the school’s women’s basketball team. Swanson was named the program’s interim head coach following the resignation of Allison Flynn, who stepped down in September.
Prior to this season Swanson served as an assistant coach at Plymouth State for two years. The Panthers have 11 players on their roster this season, seven of whom are freshmen.
Swanson, who played basketball at Plymouth State from 2015 to 2017, will remain an assistant coach with the Plymouth State women’s soccer team.
-----
University of New Hampshire senior thrower Zachary Astle, a Newbury resident, was named the America East Field Performer of the Week on Tuesday after he swept the throwing events in UNH’s home meet victory against Holy Cross on Jan. 18.
Astle won the shot put with the best mark by a Wildcat this season, a distance of 55 feet, 7.75 inches. It was Astle’s career-best in the indoor shot put. His career best overall was set at last year’s outdoor home opener, where he threw 55-10.5.
Astle also won the weight throw with a distance of 64-4.5. He set a career-best the previous weekend at the Dartmouth Relays (65.6), which is UNH’s best weight throw mark this season.
-----
Bedford’s Alec Lindberg, a freshman goaltender on the Saint Michael’s College men’s hockey team, made the Northeast-10 Honor Roll after he recorded 27 saves in a 2-2 tie with Franklin Pierce on Jan. 18. Both Franklin Pierce goals came while Saint Michael’s was shorthanded. The Ravens netted their second goal during a 6-on-3 situation.
-----
Manchester’s Stephen Duckett, a Trinity High School graduate, was part of the Southern Maine 4x400 relay team that was selected as the Little East Conference’s Relay Team of the Week after it posted the best time among Division III schools (33.18 seconds) at the Bowdoin Invitational on Jan. 18. Southern Maine finished second in the event.
-----
Nashua’s Terrell Lewis, a junior at Plymouth State University, was selected as the Little East Conference’s Track Athlete of the Week after he set a school record in the 60-meter hurdles by posting the 10th fastest time in the nation (8.24 seconds) at the Mary Grinaker Invitational on Jan. 18. He also placed second in the high jump (1.93 meters) and fifth in the long jump (6.40 meters).
Lewis holds the team’s best marks in the long jump, high jump and 60-meter hurdles this season.
-----
The Saint Anselm College softball team was ranked No. 17 in the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association (NFCA) Division II Top 25 Preseason Poll, which was announced Wednesday.
The Hawks, who were picked to finish first in the Northeast-10 preseason coaches’ poll, will begin the 2020 season Feb. 14 against Seton Hill in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Saint Anselm completed the 2019 season with a 41-10 record.
-----
Keene State’s Skyler Gauthier, a Troy resident who attended Monadnock Regional High School, earned 3,010 points — currently the fifth best total in Division III — in the Pentathlon at the Bates Invitational. She ran the 800 meters in 2:34.86, and the 60-meter hurdles in 9.84 seconds. Gauthier also cleared 1.50 meters in the high jump and had a leap of 4.94 meters in the long jump. She capped her performance by throwing the shot put 9.10 meters.
-----
The Southern New Hampshire baseball team came in at No. 12 in the NCAA’s Division II Preseason Top 25. The Penmen will open the 2020 season Feb. 14 at Colorado Mesa.
------
Londonderry’s Trevor Guay, a Londonderry resident, set a Franklin Pierce record by finishing second in the 300 meters (35.49 seconds) at last Sunday’s Greater Boston Track Club Invitational held at Harvard.
------
Senior Jill Couto, a Newton Junction resident, set a Southern New Hampshire record in the 600-meters (1:39.87) at last weekend’s Mary Grinaker Invitational, hosted by Smith College in Northampton, Mass. Couto finished second in the event.