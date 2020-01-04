West product, now a UConn freshman, leads conference in blocked shots.
IT’S UNCERTAIN what University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley expected from Akok Akok this season, but it’s probably safe to say Hurley hasn’t been disappointed.
Entering Saturday’s game at South Florida, Akok, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman forward, had started in each of UConn’s 13 games and was playing an average of 28.0 minutes per contest. Akok, who played high school basketball at Manchester West, was averaging 6.7 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, but has clearly done his best work at the defensive end of the court, where he leads the American Athletic Conference with 41 blocked shots.
“Blocking shots is kind of an instinct,” Akok said. “Any block is a good block. My previous coaches instilled that in me and I hope it’s a skill-set that’s going to take me far in the game. After I get a block I try to run as fast as possible to show off my versatility.
“Defensively, I’m just trying to hold down the paint, protect the rim as much as possible, then do my thing offensively. Some nights it’s not going to be my night. Some nights it will be. But I’m striving to be great every single day, in practice, in games. I’m trying to help win ball games and make UConn great again.”
Akok was born in the Sudan, but moved to Manchester when he was young. He transferred from West to Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy and helped PSA win the prep school national championship in 2018. Although he graduated in 2018, he began a post-graduate year at PSA before enrolling at UConn last January.
“It was huge to get him here in January,” Hurley said. “It gave him the opportunity to go through real winter practices. They’re defensive-oriented, they’re rebound-oriented, detail-oriented, as opposed to the summer and preseason stuff, which is a lot looser and a lot less stressful. So he basically had a half-a-year headstart — — he’s a ‘freshmore.’”
Akok had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots in UConn’s AAC opener, a 67-51 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.
“At first, it was difficult to fit in and figure out the stuff they were doing on offense and defense,” he said. “But as time went on, I kind of got the hang of things and I’ve been working hard to thrive after that. I keep telling myself that I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now if I hadn’t come in January. If I had come in June, I wouldn’t be anywhere close. I think it was better for everybody.”
Exeter resident Hunter Long caught two passes for a team-high 45 yards in Boston College’s 38-6 loss to Cincinnati in Thursday’s Birmingham Bowl. Long, a 6-foot-5 tight end, finished the season with 28 catches for a team-high 509 yards and two touchdowns. He had multiple receptions in 10 of BC’s 13 games.
Long, a redshirt sophomore, played at Exeter High School and then spent a post-graduate year at Deerfield Academy before moving on to college.
Colby-Sawyer guard Zack Caraballo was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the period that ended Dec. 18.
Caraballo, a Salem resident who played for Salem High School last season, posted a career-high 14 points to help the Chargers earn a 95-92 victory at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Dec. 10. He was 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He also finished the game with five rebounds and two assists.
Londonderry’s Alex Laplante, a freshman on the New England College men’s hockey team, was chosen as the NEHC Rookie of the Week after he figured in four of his team’s six goals when the Pilgrims defeated Anna Maria 6-3 on Dec. 14. Laplante, who skated for the New Hampshire Cyclones, collected a goal and also added three assists in the victory to close out the first semester for NEC.
The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team finished seventh in the final edition of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II National Rankings. The Ravens earned an at-large bid, a first-round bye and a home game for the NCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament. After beating Wilmington (Del.) 1-0 in the second round and Post University 2-1 in the third round, Franklin Pierce lost to Charleston (W. Va.) in the Elite 8. Charleston went on to win the Division II national championship.
Former Manchester Central standout Jaylen LeRoy was averaging a team-high 19.7 points per contest through nine games with the Plymouth State men’s basketball team this season. LeRoy, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, tossed in five 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 31 points in a 99-90 victory over Gordon College on Dec. 14, Plymouth State’s final game before the holiday break.
The Panthers were 5-4 overall (0-1 Little East) entering Saturday’s road game against Western Connecticut.
Candia’s Evan MacDonald, a midfielder at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, was named a Division III Second Team All-American for his performance this past soccer season.
MacDonald, a senior, was also named All-Commonwealth Coast Conference and All-New England. He had nine goals and 13 assists for the Seahawks, who were the CCC regular-season and tournament champions.