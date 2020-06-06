University of New Hampshire graduate student Shannon Murdock of Exeter has been named to the 2020 Academic All-District Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance in athletic competition and in the classroom.
Murdock will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced later this month.
To be nominated for CoSIDA Academic All-District, a student-athlete must be a major contributor to the team athletically, have reached their sophomore year and have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA.
Murdock completed her undergraduate career with a 3.72 cumulative GPA in nursing, and held a 4.0 GPA after her first semester of graduate school. Murdock was named the 2019 America East Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year and the 2020 America East Indoor Track and Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.
At Colby-Sawyer College, senior Alison Fairbairn of Dover was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-District Division III Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team.
Fairbairn, an exercise science major who graduated with a 3.81 GPA, is one of 10 student-athletes to be honored from NCAA Division III District 2.
Fairbairn is one of two representatives of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) along with Emily Manfra of Suffolk University from District 1.
Fairbairn competed in every possible season throughout her career as a member of the cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field teams. During her senior year, she was a team captain for each team.
In cross country, she earned all-conference second team honors all four years, helped the team to three conference championships.
and posted six career top-10 finishes. In track and field, Fairbairn is the indoor record holder in the 1,000-meter run, 4x800 relay and the distance relay. She helped the Chargers win an outdoor track and field conference championship.
PSU announces Funk as women’s hockey coach
Plymouth State University last week announced the hiring of Josh Funk as its new head women’s ice hockey coach. Funk, who becomes the fifth coach in program history, comes to Plymouth after spending last season as an assistant with the women’s program at NCAA Division I Robert Morris University.{p class=”m_8204144874572666800Body”}Funk takes over for Mykul Haun, the program’s all-time wins leader, who piloted the squad the last four seasons.{p class=”m_8204144874572666800Body”}Funk has found success at various levels of hockey throughout his career, which also includes stops at Albert Lea (Minn.) High School, St. Catherine (Minn.) University, Sugar Land (Texas) Imperials and Miami (Ohio) University while also filling roles with Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance programs. He is a USA Hockey Level 4 coach.{p class=”m_8204144874572666800Body”}A 2012 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, Funk helped guide Robert Morris to a 20-12-4 record and a spot in the championship game of the College Hockey America tournament last winter after spending two years as the head girls’ hockey coach at Albert Lea.