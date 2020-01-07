Derry's Ben Olson finished with six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a block in the Keene State men's basketball team's 89-70 win over Plymouth State on Tuesday. He was 3-of-3 from the floor in 21 minutes.
DeVon Beasley (17) was one of four Owls to finish with 10 or more points, pacing a group consisting of Nyzair Rountree (14), Nick Redden (11) and Jeff Hunter (10).
Giorgi Tsiklauri led the Panthers with 18 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Manchester products Manny Alisandro and Jalen LeRoy each had eight points.
Colby-Sawyer 81, Thomas College 79: Franklin's Dana Bean scored 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting to go along with seven rebounds to lead Colby-Sawyer past Thomas College on Tuesday.
Thomas' Zach Mackinnon matched Bean's scoring output, but the Chargers received just a bit more production from their bench. Coming off that bench were Tilton's Scott Lampron (five points), Durham's Kyle Landrigan (four) and Salem's Zack Caraballo (three).
Women's basketball
Keene State 50, Plymouth State 43: The Keene State women's basketball team came away with a 50-43 win over Little East Conference foe Plymouth State on Tuesday.
Freshmen Katie Martineau of Farmington and Lily Shlimon of Pelham posted six points apiece. Both of Martineau's buckets came from beyond the 3-point arc, including one that beat the buzzer at the end of the first half to give the Owls a 21-17 edge.
Shlimon added five rebounds to her line and also sunk a three of her own.
Elizabeth McLaughlin of Melvin Village led the Panthers with 12 boards.
Keene State is 2-2 in LEC play and 3-10 overall. Plymouth State is still searching for its first conference win, starting 0-3 in the LEC and 3-7 overall.
New England College 62, Wellesley College 55: Rene Hudson did a little bit of everything for NEC, leading the team in points (24), rebounds (9) and steals (2) in 39 minutes on Tuesday.
Hudson shot 4-of-9 from three and knocked down eight free throws. The Pilgrims' overall record is 9-3.
Men's Hockey
New England College 7, Plymouth State 4: Leading 4-3 heading into the final period of Tuesday's game, New England College ripped off three straight goals to seal its ninth win of the season.
Nikita Pintusov led the way with two goals for the Pilgrims (9-4-1) while Connor Inger, Hunter Hall, Daniel Bergqvist, Jhuwon Davis, and Trevor Momot each found the back of the net once.
Freshman Leo Stolpe led the Panthers (5-7-1) with two goals, including one that briefly put PSU ahead 3-2 late in the second period.