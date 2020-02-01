Two Christian Lutete free throws with six seconds left clinched the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team a 77-75 America East Conference victory over the University of New Hampshire Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.
UNH (10-11, 3-5 AE) had a chance to take the lead after Lutete’s trip to the charity stripe but senior Chris Lester’s 3-pointer was off the mark.
Lester finished with 13 points. The Wildcats also received a team-high 18 points from Jayden Martinez, 15 from Marque Maultsby and 12 from Nick Guadarrama. Lutete had a game-high 23 points for the River Hawks (9-14, 3-5 AE)
Penn 54, Dartmouth 46: In Philadelphia, Chris Knight led the Big Green with 12 points as Penn (10-7, 2-2 Ivy) took a 28-14 lead at the half and kept the Big Green winless (0-4) in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 7-12 overall.
SNHU 74, Pace 68: In Manchester, Southern New Hampshire (13-8, 6-7 NE-10) led, 34-25, at halftime and never looked back. Shawn Montague logged a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds, Eammon Joyce had 16 points and both Michael Almonacy and Corry Long added 12 for the Penmen, who have won four straight entering Tuesday night's contest at Franklin Pierce.
New Haven 78, Franklin Pierce 73: In New Haven, Conn., a Derrick Rowland 3-pointer with 9:04 left broke a 55-55 tie and gave the Chargers (10-9, 8-5 NE-10) the lead for good. Franklin Pierce (12-8, 7-6 NE-10) received 17 points from Falu Seck, 15 from Isaiah Moore and Maxwell Zegarowski and 10 from Doyin Fadojutimi.
Colby-Sawyer 77, Anna Maria 76: In New London, senior Patrick Coffey propelled the Chargers to the GNAC win with his game-winning turnaround jumper in the lane with four seconds remaining. He finished with a team-high 18 points. Colby-Sawyer (9-10, 3-2 GNAC) also received 16 points from Franklin’s Dana Bean, 13 from Omar Boone and 12 from Jake Lorman.
Plymouth State 66, Western Conn. 58: In Plymouth, Jaylen LeRoy, a senior from Manchester, made a layup 1:27 remaining to give the Panthers (12-7, 6-4 LEC) a 60-58 lead it only added to the rest of the contest. LeRoy finished with a game-high 22 points and Dante Rivera added 14 points for Plymouth State.
Southern Maine 72, Keene State 63: In Gorham, Maine, bench players Edwin Ezedonmwen (16 points) and Jaylen Franklin (13 points) were the only Keene State (7-13, 5-6 LEC) players that logged double-digit scoring outputs. Kylani Lafleur, a junior from Dover, tallied four points and six rebounds for Southern Maine (9-10, 4-7 LEC).
NEC 114, Lesley 87: In Henniker, six players finished with at least 10 points in the Pilgrims’ NECC victory. Calvin Cheek logged a team-high 16 points, Izaiah Winston-Brooks tallied 14, Errol Crawford had 13, Stephen Fama notched 12, Larry McKinney registered 11 and Jamal Allen added 10 for New England College (14-6, 4-2 NECC).
Lasell 88, Rivier 80: In Newton, Mass., Lasell (8-11, 5-0 GNAC) took the lead for good with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Issaiah Chappell, a senior from Sunapee, scored a game-high 35 points and Pharaoh Davis added 18 for Rivier (3-15, 0-5 GNAC).
Women’s basketball
Penn 66, Dartmouth 33: In Hanover, Penn led, 44-14, at halftime. Allie Harland logged a team-high 10 points and two rebounds for Dartmouth (7-10, 1-3 Ivy). Silke Milliman, a freshman from Hanover, made a free throw and grabbed one rebound for Penn (11-5, 1-2 Ivy).
Pace 64, SNHU 53: In Manchester, Pace (16-6, 9-4 NE-10) took a 19-17 lead on a Kelsey Quain 3-pointer with 9:34 left in the first half and never looked back. Teammate Jackie DelliSanti led all scorers with 22 points. Gyanna Russell logged a team-high 14 points alongside nine rebounds, Adriana Timberlake tallied 11 points and Sarah Deyo added 10 off the bench for Southern New Hampshire University (12-9, 5-8 NE-10).
New Haven 64, Franklin Pierce 59: In New Haven, Conn., the Chargers (14-6, 8-5 NE-10) led, 30-27, at halftime and never let Franklin Pierce (9-11, 3-10 NE-10) trim their lead to fewer than three points in the second half. Izzy Lipinski had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), Lisa Sulejmani logged 14 points and nine boards and Sophia Holmes recorded 18 points for the Ravens.
Western Conn. 69, Plymouth State 52: In Plymouth, Western Connecticut drained seven of its 14 3-pointers in a third quarter in which it outscored the Panthers, 28-11. Alex Ricard, a senior from Manchester, recorded her first career double-double for Plymouth State (4-15, 0-10 LEC) on a career-high 10 points alongside 10 rebounds. Jalen Cook led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points.
Colby-Sawyer 76, Anna Maria 61: In Paxton, Mass., Colby-Sawyer led, 35-22, at halftime and never looked back. Lexie Hamilton, a senior from Sunapee, logged her second career triple-double (15 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds) for the the Chargers (13-6, 3-3 GNAC). Colby-Sawyer also received a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds from Tianna Sugars and 14 points from Riley Corrigan.
Elms 86, Rivier 68: In Chicopee, Mass., Cydney Lessard, a sophomore from Derry, led Rivier (4-15) in scoring with 19 points. Arianna Motivala, a freshman from Nashua, logged 18 and Alexandra Grumblatt, a sophomore from Manchester, nearly had a double-double with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds for the Raiders.
Keene State 48, Southern Maine 45: In Gorham, Maine, Keene State led, 37-30, after three quarters and never let the Huskies trim its lead to fewer than three points in the final frame. Lilly Shlimon, a junior from Pelham, logged a game-high 16 points off the bench and teammate Hailey Derosia added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (6-14, 5-6 LEC). Southern Maine (9-11, 4-7 LEC) received a game-high 10 rebounds and seven points from Jackie Luckhardt, a senior from Londonderry.
NEC 107, Bay Path 32: In Henniker, New England College led, 56-8, at halftime. The Pilgrims received 13 points and four rebounds from Rene Hudson and 10 points and two boards from Brianna Pierreval. Hannah Nelson, a senior from Weare, added eight points for NEC.
Men’s hockey
St. Michael’s 5, Saint Anselm 4: In South Burlington, Vt., Thomas Flack scored the game-winning goal with 4:57 left for the Purple Knights (11-8-2, 7-5-1). Saint Anselm (11-8-2, 6-3-2 NE-10) took a 2-0 lead 2:32 into the game off goals from Trey Aiello and Kevin Ouellette. The Hawks also received second-period power-play goals from Mike Ferraro and Kilian Hamersmith and 35 saves from Nick Howard. Newmarket’s Niall Foster notched an assist for St. Michael’s.
NEC 5, Suffolk 3: In Henniker, New England College (13-7-1, 9-5-0 NEHC) scored three unanswered goals over the final 7:44. Connor Inger notched an even-strength and power-play goal 55 seconds apart to build a 4-3 Pilgrims lead and Carolos Fornaris added an insurance tally with 1:27 left. Daniel Bergqvist and Jhuwon Davis also scored and Anthony Pupplo made 26 saves for NEC.
Salem State 4, Plymouth State 2: In Salem, Mass., the Vikings (4-11-4, 4-6-2 MASCAC) scored four straight times before Plymouth State freshman Myles Abbate capped the game’s scoring with his power-play goal 7:31 into the third period. The Panthers (9-8-2, 9-2-1 MASCAC) opened the game’s scoring with 8:38 left in the first period with a goal from Brett Backman, who assisted on Abbate’s tally.
Stonehill 7, Franklin Pierce 2: In Foxborough, Mass., Chris Stevenson and Cameron Shepardson had goals for the Ravens (11-9-3, 5-5-2 NE-10).
Women’s hockey
UNH 2, Maine 2: In Orono, Maine, UNH (13-12-3, 10-10-2 Hockey East) twice tied the game but never led against its archrival. Jada Christian scored with 7:56 left in the second period to knot the score at 2-2. Teammate Lauren Martin tied the game at 1-1 her goal that came 11 seconds into the middle frame. Nikki Harnett and Ava Thewes made a combined 29 saves for the Wildcats.
NEC 6, Anna Maria 2: In Henniker, New England College (3-17-1) led, 1-0, after the first period and 4-1 entering the third frame. The Pilgrims received two power-play goals from Tara Turcotte, another from Madison Nipper and a short-handed tally from Cortney Reyes. Mikayla Vincent also scored for NEC. Turcotte and Nipper also each had an assist.
Sacred Heart 3, Franklin Pierce 2: In Shelton, Conn., Sacred Heart (17-10, 14-2 NEWHA) led, 3-1, after two periods. Kiki Doucette and Bridgette Prentiss both scored power-play goals and Ava Kison tallied two assists for Franklin Pierce (17-9, 10-6 NEWHA).
Plymouth State 3, Salem State 1: In Salem, Mass., Plymouth State (5-13-1, 3-7-1 NEHC) scored the game’s final three goals over the the second and third periods. The Panthers broke a one-goal deadlock with a goal from Alie Louie 8:53 into the third period and received an insurance tally from Julie Nagel with 6:45 remaining. Chantelle Ross’ goal with 1:40 left in the second period tied the game at 1-1. Olivia Petito made 14 saves for Plymouth State.