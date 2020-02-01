Two Christian Lutete free throws with six seconds left clinched the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team a 77-75 America East Conference victory over the University of New Hampshire Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.
UNH (10-11, 3-5 AE) had a chance to take the lead after Lutete’s trip to the charity stripe but senior Chris Lester’s 3-pointer was off the mark.
Lester finished with 13 points. The Wildcats also received a team-high 18 points from Jayden Martinez, 15 from Marque Maultsby, 13 from Chris Lester and 12 from Nick Guadarrama.Lutete recorded a game-high 23 points for the River Hawks (9-14, 3-5 AE)
Penn 54, Dartmouth 46: In Philadelphia, Chris Knight led the Big Green (7-12, 0-4 Ivy) with 12 points as Penn (10-7, 2-2 Ivy) took a 28-14 lead at half and hung on.
SNHU 74, Pace 68: In Manchester, Southern New Hampshire (13-8, 6-7 NE-10) led, 34-25, at halftime and never looked back. Shawn Montague logged a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds, Eammon Joyce had 16 points and both Michael Almonacy and Corry Long added 12 for the Penmen.
New Haven 78, Franklin Pierce 73: In New Haven, Conn., a Derrick Rowland 3-pointer with 9:04 left broke a 55-55 tie and gave the Chargers (10-9, 8-5 NE-10) the lead for good. Franklin Pierce (12-8, 7-6 NE-10) received 17 points from Falu Seck, 15 from Isaiah Moore and Maxwell Zegarowski and 10 from Doyin Fadojutimi.
Colby-Sawyer 77, Anna Maria 76: In New London, senior Patrick Coffey propelled the Chargers to the GNAC win with his game-winning turnaround jumper in the lane with four seconds remaining. He finished with a team-high 18 points. Colby-Sawyer (9-10, 3-2 GNAC) also received 16 points from Franklin’s Dana Bean, 13 from Omar Boone and 12 from Jake Lorman.
Plymouth State 66, Western Conn. 58: In Plymouth, Jaylen LeRoy, a senior from Manchester, made a layup 1:27 remaining to give the Panthers (12-7, 6-4 LEC) a 60-58 lead it only added to the rest of the contest. LeRoy finished with a game-high 22 points and Dante Rivera added 14 points for Plymouth State.
Southern Maine 72, Keene State 63: In Gorham, Maine, bench players Edwin Ezedonmwen (16 points) and Jaylen Franklin (13 points) were the only Keene State (7-13, 5-6 LEC) players that logged double-digit scoring outputs. Kylani Lafleur, a junior from Dover, tallied four points and six rebounds for Southern Maine (9-10, 4-7 LEC).
NEC 114, Lesley 87: In Henniker, six players finished with at least 10 points in the Pilgrims’ NECC victory. Calvin Cheek logged a team-high 16 points, Izaiah Winston-Brooks tallied 14, Errol Crawford had 13, Stephen Fama notched 12, Larry McKinney registered 11 and Jamal Allen added 10 for New England College (14-6, 4-2 NECC).
Lasell 88, Rivier 80: In Newton, Mass., Lasell (8-11, 5-0 GNAC) took the lead for good with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Issaiah Chappell, a senior from Sunapee, scored a game-high 35 points and Pharaoh Davis added 18 for Rivier (3-15, 0-5 GNAC).
Women’s basketball
Penn 66, Dartmouth 33: In Hanover, Penn led, 44-14, at halftime. Allie Harland logged a team-high 10 points and two rebounds for Dartmouth (7-10, 1-3 Ivy). Silke Milliman, a freshman from Hanover, made a free throw and grabbed one rebound for Penn (11-5, 1-2 Ivy).
Pace 64, SNHU 53: In Manchester, Pace (16-6, 9-4 NE-10) took a 19-17 lead on a Kelsey Quain 3-pointer with 9:34 left in the first half and never looked back. Teammate Jackie DelliSanti led all scorers with 22 points. Gyanna Russell logged a team-high 14 points alongside nine rebounds, Adriana Timberlake tallied 11 points and Sarah Deyo added 10 off the bench for Southern New Hampshire University (12-9, 5-8 NE-10).
New Haven 64, Franklin Pierce 59: In New Haven, Conn., the Chargers (14-6, 8-5 NE-10) led, 30-27, at halftime and never let Franklin Pierce (9-11, 3-10 NE-10) trim their lead to fewer than three points in the second half. Izzy Lipinski had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), Lisa Sulejmani logged 14 points and nine boards and Sophia Holmes recorded 18 points for the Ravens.
Western Conn. 69, Plymouth State 52: In Plymouth, Western Connecticut drained seven of its 14 3-pointers in a third quarter in which it outscored the Panthers, 28-11. Alex Ricard, a senior from Manchester, recorded her first career double-double for Plymouth State (4-15, 0-10 LEC) on a career-high 10 points alongside 10 rebounds. Jalen Cook led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points.
Colby-Sawyer 76, Anna Maria 61: In Paxton, Mass., Colby-Sawyer led, 35-22, at halftime and never looked back. Lexie Hamilton, a senior from Sunapee, logged her second career triple-double (15 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds) for the the Chargers (13-6, 3-3 GNAC). Colby-Sawyer also received a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds from Tianna Sugars and 14 points from Riley Corrigan.
Elms 86, Rivier 68: In Chicopee, Mass., Cydney Lessard, a sophomore from Derry, led Rivier (4-15) in scoring with 19 points. Arianna Motivala, a freshman from Nashua, logged 18 and Alexandra Grumblatt, a sophomore from Manchester, nearly had a double-double with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds for the Raiders.
Keene State 48, Southern Maine 45: In Gorham, Maine, Keene State led, 37-30, after three quarters and never let the Huskies trim its lead to fewer than three points in the final frame. Lilly Shlimon, a junior from Pelham, logged a game-high 16 points off the bench and teammate Hailey Derosia added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (6-14, 5-6 LEC). Southern Maine (9-11, 4-7 LEC) received a game-high 10 rebounds and seven points from Jackie Luckhardt, a senior from Londonderry.
NEC 107, Bay Path 32: In Henniker, New England College led, 56-8, at halftime. The Pilgrims received 13 points and four rebounds from Rene Hudson and 10 points and two boards from Brianna Pierreval. Hannah Nelson, a senior from Weare, added eight points for NEC.
Men’s hockey
St. Michael’s 5, Saint Anselm 4: In South Burlington, Vt., Thomas Flack scored the game-winning goal with 4:57 left for the Purple Knights (11-8-2, 7-5-1). Saint Anselm (11-8-2, 6-3-2 NE-10) took a 2-0 lead 2:32 into the game off goals from Trey Aiello and Kevin Ouellette. The Hawks also received second-period power-play goals from Mike Ferraro and Kilian Hamersmith and 35 saves from Nick Howard. Newmarket’s Niall Foster notched an assist for St. Michael’s.
NEC 5, Suffolk 3: In Henniker, New England College (13-7-1, 9-5-0 NEHC) scored three unanswered goals over the final 7:44. Connor Inger notched an even-strength and power-play goal 55 seconds apart to build a 4-3 Pilgrims lead and Carolos Fornaris added an insurance tally with 1:27 left. Daniel Bergqvist and Jhuwon Davis also scored and Anthony Pupplo made 26 saves for NEC.
Salem State 4, Plymouth State 2: In Salem, Mass., the Vikings (4-11-4, 4-6-2 MASCAC) scored four straight times before Plymouth State freshman Myles Abbate capped the game’s scoring with his power-play goal 7:31 into the third period. The Panthers (9-8-2, 9-2-1 MASCAC) opened the game’s scoring with 8:38 left in the first period with a goal from Brett Backman, who assisted on Abbate’s tally.
Stonehill 7, Franklin Pierce 2: In Foxborough, Mass., Chris Stevenson and Cameron Shepardson had goals for the Ravens (11-9-3, 5-5-2 NE-10).
Women’s hockey
UNH 2, Maine 2: In Orono, Maine, UNH (13-12-3, 10-10-2 Hockey East) twice tied the game but never led against its archrival. Jada Christian scored with 7:56 left in the second period to knot the score at 2-2. Teammate Lauren Martin tied the game at 1-1 her goal that came 11 seconds into the middle frame. Nikki Harnett and Ava Thewes made a combined 29 saves for the Wildcats.
NEC 6, Anna Maria 2: In Henniker, New England College (3-17-1) led, 1-0, after the first period and 4-1 entering the third frame. The Pilgrims received two power-play goals from Tara Turcotte, another from Madison Nipper and a short-handed tally from Cortney Reyes. Mikayla Vincent also scored for NEC. Turcotte and Nipper also each had an assist.
Sacred Heart 3, Franklin Pierce 2: In Shelton, Conn., Sacred Heart (17-10, 14-2 NEWHA) led, 3-1, after two periods. Kiki Doucette and Bridgette Prentiss both scored power-play goals and Ava Kison tallied two assists for Franklin Pierce (17-9, 10-6 NEWHA).
Plymouth State 3, Salem State 1: In Salem, Mass., Plymouth State (5-13-1, 3-7-1 NEHC) scored the game’s final three goals over the the second and third periods. The Panthers broke a one-goal deadlock with a goal from Alie Louie 8:53 into the third period and received an insurance tally from Julie Nagel with 6:45 remaining. Chantelle Ross’ goal with 1:40 left in the second period tied the game at 1-1. Olivia Petito made 14 saves for Plymouth State.