Adara Groman’s 12 points led UNH but the Wildcats fell 74-40 at UMass Lowell on Saturday. Amanda Torres of Hudson scored nine as the ‘Cats shot just 29.2% from the field, compared with Lowell’s 57.1%. Brooke Kane of Derry had three points and five rebounds.
KSC men edge UMD
Nate Siow’s 15 points led Keene State in as the Owls withstood a late charge for a 68-67 men’s basketball win over UMass Dartmouth on Saturday. James Anozie scored 12, and Jeff Hunter and Nick Redden added 12 apiece.
PSU blanks NEC
Marissa Pickman, Georgia McLellan, Carsen Moffett and Sophie Streed scored for Plymouth State in a 4-0 womens’ hockey win over New England College on Saturday.
PSU falls at RIC
Alessia Salzillo scored 10 points for Plymouth State in a 47-31 women’s basketball loss to Rhode Island College on Saturday.