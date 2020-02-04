The University of New Hampshire women's hockey team scored the game's first three goals en route to its 3-1 victory over intrastate rival Dartmouth Tuesday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The Wildcats (14-12-3) opened the game's scoring 7:52 into the first period, when Nicole Dunbar put home a backdoor goal off a feed from Grace Middleton.
Meghara McManus and Lauren Martin (power play) both scored in the second period to give UNH a 3-0 lead entering the third frame.
McManus scored on a counter rush via assists from Emily Rickwood and Taylor Wenczkowski, a redshirt senior from Rochester, during four-on-four play 9:31 into the second period. Martin's power-play rebound goal came with 1:43 left in the middle frame following a Carlee Turner shot from the high slot.
Catherine Trevors scored her seventh goal of the season seven minutes into the third period to put Dartmouth (5-15-3) on the board.
Freshman Ava Thewes made 21 saves for UNH to earn her first career win in her second start. Dartmouth goaltender Kayla Wormsbecher tied her season-high mark with 30 stops.
The Wildcats went 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Franklin Pierce 8, Anna Maria 0: In Winchendon, Mass., Becca Kniss tallied two goals and three assists, Haley Parker, a junior forward from Londonderry, scored twice and Reece Diener had a goal and an assist for Franklin Pierce (18-9-0). The Ravens also received a goal each from Meg Gilbride, Cassidy Jones and Carolyn Drowne and four saves from Jessica Strack.
Men's hockey
Franklin Pierce 4, Albertus Magnus 1: In New Haven, Conn., Franklin Pierce (12-9-3) led, 2-0, after second-period goals from Chris Stevenson and Anthony Nikolopoulos and received empty-net goals from Sam Gagnon and Alex Lester in the game's final 1:24. Albertus Magnus (4-17-2) trimmed the Ravens' lead to 2-1 with 3:17 left on a power-play goal. Adam Carman made 34 saves for Franklin Pierce.
SNHU 5, Post 0: In Hooksett, Southern New Hampshire (9-9-0, 7-4-0 NE-1) scored twice in the first and third periods and once in the second. Dominic DiMambro, Joe Biddle (power play), Travis Quigley, Tim Usalis and Andrew Ray (short-handed) each scored for the Penmen. SNHU goaltender Kurt Gutting earned the 42-save shutout.
Women's basketball
SNHU 74, Franklin Pierce 68: In Rindge, Southern New Hampshire led, 18-10, after the opening quarter, 38-28 at halftime and 56-46 entering the final frame. Senior Molly Terry scored a career-high 25 points and went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, Karlee Ziliak tallied 15 off the bench and Jenna Roche added 13 for the Penmen (13-9, 6-8 NE-10). Franklin Pierce (9-12, 3-11 NE-10) received 15 points from Sophia Holmes, 14 from Emma Carter and 13 from Izzy Lipinski.
Bates 96, NEC 55: In Lewiston, Maine, Bates (10-10) held New England College (16-5) to 14 or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. Mia Roy, a sophomore guard from Bedford, recorded a 3-pointer, three rebounds and an assist for Bates. Rene Hudson tallied a team-high 12 points and Erick Pratt chipped in 10 off the bench for the Pilgrims.
Fisher 81, Rivier 57: In Nashua, Arianna Motivala, a freshman from Nashua, scored a team-high 14 points, Alexandra Grumblatt, a sophomore from Manchester, recorded a game-high 15 points and Heather Ries, a freshman from Mont Vernon, added 13 for Rivier (4-15).
Regis 54, Colby-Sawyer 51: In Weston, Mass., Colby-Sawyer (13-7, 3-4 GNAC) trailed, 41-34, after three quarters and pulled within one point in the fourth but never tied the score. Tianna Sugars had a double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Lexie Hamilton, a senior from Sunapee, added 13 points and seven boards for the Chargers.
Men's basketball
Franklin Pierce 89, SNHU 83: In Rindge, Franklin Pierce (13-8, 8-6 NE-10) broke a 56-56 tie via a Sam Van Oostrum field goal with 11:39 remaining and led the rest of the way. Van Oostrum finished with six points and 10 assists and Isaiah Moore scored a game-high 18 points for the Ravens. Shawn Montague had a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Corry Long added 16 points for Southern New Hampshire (13-9, 6-8 NE-10).
Emmanuel 89, Colby-Sawyer 70: In Boston, Emmanuel (17-3, 5-1 GNAC) outscored Colby-Sawyer, 47-27, in the second half. The Chargers (9-11, 3-3 GNAC) received a team-high 18 points from Patrick Coffey and 16 points and nine rebounds from Dana Bean, a senior from Franklin.