Two UNH winter sports athletes were named America East Winter Scholar-Athletes, the league announced last week.
Shannon Murdock of Exeter was named for indoor track and field and Anna Metzler for swimming.
Murdock won her sixth career individual America East title, in the 5,000, on the first day of the league championships, then followed that up the next day with a runnerup finish in the mile.
She completed her undergraduate career with a 3.72 GPA in nursing and now holds a 4.0 GPA after her first semester of grad school.
Metzler, of Germany, was named an All-American in the 400 individual medley and swam the 19th-fastest time in the nation in the event during the season. She has a 3.91 GPA as a medical lab sciences major.
Bentley’s Zoda an Academic All-Northeast 10 swimmer
Bentley University sophomore Mark Zoda of Nashua was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Northeast-10 Conference men’s swimming and diving team.
Zoda, out of Bishop Guertin High School, has achieved a 3.62 grade point average as an accounting major. His swimming resume includes 10 Northeast-10 gold medals. Five of those were earned this past February.
The 2019 NE-10 Men’s Rookie of the Year, he repeated as the league champion in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 freestyle. He was second in the meet in points scored (45) and helped Bentley sweep the three freestyle relays.
SNHU’s Murphy, St. Michael’s Stewart on Academic All-Northeast-10 teams
Southern New Hampshire University’s Alanna Murphy, a junior from Nashua, was named to the Northeast-10 Academic All-Conference team for track and field.
Murphy, a sport management major with a 3.92 GPA, collects the honor for the third time in her career. She participated in seven events during the indoor season, earning wins in the 55-meter hurdles (8.86) and triple jump (10.45 meters), as well as runner-up finishes in the 60-meter hurdles (9.55) and 4x400-meter relay (4:15.82). She finished third at the NE-10 Championships in the pentathlon, an event she was crowned All-Region in by the USTFCCCA All-Region.
Keene’s Payton Stewart, a junior at St. Michael’s College, was named to the Academic All-Northeast-10 Conference team for swimming. He won 16 events this winter and played a role in all five program relay standards, helping reset records in the 200- and 400-medley and 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events at the league championships, anchoring all four quartets to top-five showings.
Stewart has a 3.73 GPA as a biology major.
Kearsarge grad Mattos heading to UNH
Kearsarge of North Sutton grad Tayler Mattos is transferring from Bowling Green to UNH, the Concord Monitor first reported.
Mattos, a New London resident, is a sophomore at Bowling Green, where he averaged 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this past season. The 6-11 center, recruited in high school by UNH coach Bill Herrion, will have to sit out next season, per NCAA rules, but would be eligible for the 2021-22 season.