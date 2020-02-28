Sophomore Drew O’Connor notched a hat trick, leading the Dartmouth hockey team to a 5-3 victory over Union on Friday night at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
O’Connor’s three goals pushed his season total to 20, most in the ECAC.
Dartmouth (13-11-4 overall and 10-9-2 in league play), snapped a nine-game losing streak against Union dating back to Jan. 31, 2015.
The Big Green stand tied for sixth in the league (with Yale) and have clinched home ice for the first round of the ECAC playoffs. They finish the regular season tonight (7 p.m.) at home against RPI.
Men’s basketball
Pace 90, SNHU 75: In New York, the Penmen’s season ended in the Northeast-10 quarterfinals. Eamonn Joyce’s 16 points pace SNHU, which finished the year 16-12.
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70: In Ithaca, N.Y., Dublin’s Ian Sistare scored a career-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Big Green (11-15, 4-7).
Women’s basketball
SNHU 77, AIC 47: In Manchester, the Penmen outscored AIC 19-4 in the second quarter en route to a one-sided victory in the NE-10 quarterfinals. Adriana Timberlake had 19 points, Victoria Dean 16 to lead SNHU, which advanced to play at Adelphi in the league semifinals on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Women’s hockey
UNH 1, Providence 0: Tori Howran scored at 12:01 of the third period and goalie Ava Boutilier made 35 saves as the Wildcats edged the Friars to complete a two-game sweep in the Hockey East tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats advanced to the league semifinals, to be held next Saturday at Merrimack College, for the first time since 2010.