NH colleges: Dartmouth football team picked for 6th in Ivy League Staff Report Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Dartmouth College football team finished sixth last season in the Ivy League — the same spot the Big Green find themselves in the 2023 preseason media poll.Defending champion Yale took the top position with 13 of 16 first-place votes, followed by Princeton, Penn, Harvard and Columbia. After Dartmouth came Cornell and Brown.Dartmouth will be led by interim head coach Sammy McCorkle, who is filling in for Buddy Teevens, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in March.The Big Green open Sept. 16 at UNH. Their first Ivy contest is set for Sept. 30 at Penn.UNH men's soccer team adds 15 players to rosterUniversity of New Hampshire men’s soccer coach Marc Hubbard on Monday announced the addition of 15 players, including two Graniter Staters.Midfielders Brady Lewis of Hampton and Eddy Fandunyan of Manchester are both part of the incoming class. Both played for Seacoast United.UNH, ranked No. 23 in the preseason Division I national poll, open Aug. 24 at VCU. The Wildcats’ home opener is set for Aug. 27 (5 p.m.) against Boston University.The full incoming class, with year, position and hometown and previous team:Atila Ashrafi, Grad, M, Cologne, Germany/St. John’s UniversityNick Awada, Grad., F, Westford, Mass./ Bryant UniversityHenrik Boer, Soph., M/F, Oegstgeest, Netherlands/VV KatwijkCameron Briggs, Gr., B, Oconomowoc, Wis./Creighton UniversityAustin Bush, Fr., M/F, Southampton, Mass./Juventus WestEddy Fandunyan, Fr., M, Manchester, N.H./Seacoast UnitedAaron Fernandez, Grad, B, London, England/Columbia CollegeBaptiste Gateau, Grad, B, Rennes, France/University of MobileMichael Gouvin, Fr., B, Monson, Mass./Juventus WestJoseba Incera, Grad, GK, Santurtzi, Spain/Radford UniversityGeorgios Koliniatis, Grad, F, Athens, Greece/Rollins CollegeDominik Kurija, Grad, B, Munich, Germany/Xavier UniversityBrady Lewis, Fr., M, Hampton, N.H./Seacoast UnitedIñaki Rodríguez, Grad, M, Santiago, Chile/University of MichiganHarrison Solomon, Fr., B, Burton on Trent, England/Derby County Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage