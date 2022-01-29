The wins have been hard to come by this season for the Dartmouth hockey team. And Friday night, the Big Green didn’t exactly win, but impressed nonetheless.
Sophomore Clay Stevenson made 30 saves as Dartmouth tied No. 8 Cornell 2-2, then beat the Big Red 2-1 in the shootout. Dartmouth improved to 3-12-3 overall, 2-8-2 in the ECAC.
The Big Green were scheduled to play at Colgate on Saturday night.
SNHU 5, Rivier 1: Friday at the Ice Den in Hooksett, Andy Somerville scored a pair of goals for the Penmen (11-4-0). Rivier dropped to 4-11-2.
St. Anselm sweeps St. Michael’s: The Hawks beat St. Michael’s 6-2 on Saturday, completing a home weekend sweep. Salem’s Matt Hayes scored one goal on Saturday and two goals, including the overtime winner, in Friday night’s 4-3 contest.
With the sweep, St. Anselm improved to 8-9-1 overall, 5-4-1 in the Northeast-10.
Women’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 3, St. Anselm 2, OT: Friday in Winchendon, Mass., Ava Kison’s overtime goal lifted FPU, which improved to 12-8-1 overall and 8-3-0 in NEWHA play.
St. Anselm dropped to 8-11-3 overall and 5-5-3 against NEWHA competition.
UNH 2, Merrimack 1: Friday in North Andover, Mass., Maddie Truax’ third-perod goal lifted the Wildcats to 9-14-2 overall, 7-10-1 in Hockey East.
Men’s basketball
Stony Brook 76, UNH 69: Friday in Durham, senior Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of his career, but the Wildcats fell short in America East play.
New Hampshire is 8-8 overall, 3-4 in the league.
Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63: Saturday in New York, fifth-year senior Aaryn Rai scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to lift the Big Green (5-12 overall, 2-4 in the Ivy League).
Women’s basketball
Stony Brook 73, UNH 60: Pinkerton Academy grad Brooke Kane matched her career high with 14 points in the Wildcats’ road loss on Friday.