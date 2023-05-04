Jefferson’s Haile Hicks limited SNHU to six hits, leading the Saint Anselm softball team to a 2-1 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference softball tournament on Thursday in Garden City, N.Y.
The Hawks will face top seed and tourney host Adelphi in Friday’s semifinals. In the other semifinal, Assumption, which beat Franklin Pierce 8-2 in Thursday’s other game, will play second seed Bentley.
Hicks, a graduate of White Mountains Regional High School, improved to 16-6. The right-hander walked two and fanned eight.
She received all the support she would need in the first inning, when the Hawks scored their runs. Danville’s Kylie Fitzpatrick doubled home Ava Caputo, and Exeter’s Sam Wiberg delivered the second run on a sacrifice fly to score Gracie O’Hara.
SNHU scored its run in the fifth on a single by Chester’s Alyssa DiMauro that scored Abby Hagerty.
Gwyn Hammond (6-9) took the loss.
Saint Anselm finished with eight hits.
Plymouth State men's lacrosse team ousted from tourney
UMass Boston took a lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it in a 14-11 victory over Plymouth State in a Little East Conference men’s lacrosse tournament semifinal on Thursday in Boston.
Manchester’s Owen McNichols made 16 saves for the Panthers (14-4). Crosby Fay led the team offensively with five goals.
UMass Boston advanced to play Western Connecticut, which beat Keene State 13-8 in the other semifinal on Thursday, for the conference title on Saturday.