Saint Anselm softball

Jefferson’s Haile Hicks limited SNHU to six hits, leading the Saint Anselm softball team to a 2-1 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference softball tournament on Thursday in Garden City, N.Y.

The Hawks will face top seed and tourney host Adelphi in Friday’s semifinals. In the other semifinal, Assumption, which beat Franklin Pierce 8-2 in Thursday’s other game, will play second seed Bentley.