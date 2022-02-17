The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team, coming off one of its strongest efforts of the year, will visit rival Maine for a two-game series this weekend. Tonight’s game, at 7 p.m., is on NESN; tomorrow’s contest, which also starts at 7 p.m., can be viewed by logging on to collegesportslive.com.
Fifth-year senior Mike Robinson of Bedford made 32 saves in UNH’s 3-0 win over then-No. 13 UMass Lowell on Sunday. The shutout was the second of the season for Robinson and helped earn him Hockey East goalie of the week honors.
The Wildcats (7-11-1 in the league, 13-14-1 overall) sit eighth in the 11-team league, two points ahead of Boston College. The eighth spot is the final home ice position for the first round of Hockey East’s playoffs.
The Black Bears are 3-13-2 in the league (last), 5-17-4 overall under first-year head coach Ben Barr, but are coming off a very respectable weekend at then-No. 9 UMass, beating the Minutemen in overtime on Friday and losing 4-2 on Saturday.
In other local college hockey, Dartmouth finishes its home regular-season slate with a game tonight against Quinnipiac and tomorrow night against Princeton. Quinnipiac, ranked fourth nationally, is coached by Bedford native Rand Pecknold.
SNHU, St. Anselm home in basketball
The Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College basketball teams will host their final regular-season home contests on Saturday
The Penmen women and men will host Stonehill for 3:30 (women) and 5:30 (men) games at Stan Spirou Field House. At the same time, the Hawks women and men will entertain St. Michael’s at Stoutenburgh Gym.
Hanover High captures ski jumping crown
Hanover High placed four of the top eight finishers and edged rival Kennett to win the NHIAA ski jumping championship on Wednesday at Proctor Academy.
Schuyler Clapp (first), Wes Stocken (third), Eric Ringer (seventh) and Jai Gregory (eighth) led Hanover, which scored 385 points. Defending champ Kennett, which took second with 381.5 points, was led by runner-up Sean Morgen.
Wrestling, bowling championships set
The NHIAA wrestling division championships and team bowling championships are scheduled for Saturday.
Division wrestling will begin at 9:30 a.m. at three sites: Londonderry High (Division I); Goffstown High (Division II) and Bow High (Division III).
Wrestling’s Meet of Champions is set for the following Saturday, Feb. 26, at Londonderry.
The 11-team bowling tourney will be held at Yankee Lanes in Manchester, starting at 10 a.m. The teams are, in order of seeding, Goffstown, Stevens, Merrimack, Keene, Raymond, Spaulding, Pinkerton Academy, Souhegan, Dover, Winnacunnet and Bishop Guertin.
The individual tournament will be held next Saturday at Striker’s East in Raymond.