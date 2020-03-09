Saint Anselm College will play Le Moyne College in the upcoming NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
Times two.
In an interesting twist, the Saint Anselm men and women drew Le Moyne’s men and women in first-round action. The Hawks men, who won the Northeast-10 Conference tournament title on Saturday — and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament — learned Monday they will face the Dolphins on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the East Regional at Hubbell Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Bridgeport (Conn.).
The Hawks (21-8), the defending region champs making their eighth straight appearance in the NCAAs, are seeded fourth. Le Moyne (19-9) is the No. 5 seed.
Saint Anselm and Le Moyne have the final game of the four-game card on Saturday. Other first-round matchups are No. 1 Bridgeport hosting No. 8 Daemen (5 p.m.), No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 7 Dominican (2:30 p.m.) and No. 3 Jefferson against No. 6 Stonehill at noon.
The regional semifinals are Sunday, followed by the final on Tuesday night.
The Hawks women received an at-large bid, earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Le Moyne on Friday at noon in a first-round East Regional game at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., which is on Long Island. It’s a rematch of last season’s East Regional final won by Saint Anselm.
Saint Anselm and Le Moyne are joined in the regional by fellow Northeast-10 Conference members Stonehill (the No. 2 seed) and Adelphi (the No. 1 seed). Stonehill plays Daemen at 2:30 p.m. while Adelphi battles Jefferson at 5 p.m. The regional’s other game pits No. 4 USciences against No. 5 Molloy at 7:30 p.m.
The winner of the Saint Anselm-Le Moyne contest plays the winner of the Stonehill-Daemen game in a semifinal the next night at 7:30. Saturday’s other semifinal is set for 5 p.m. The final is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
Saint Anselm (21-7) was ranked fourth in the most recent East Region poll.
Plymouth State hockey team to play first-round game at Endicott College
The Plymouth State University men’s hockey team will visit Endicott College, ranked 12th nationally, in a first-round NCAA Division III tournament game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Raymond J. Bourque Arena on the college’s Beverly, Mass., campus.
The Panthers (15-9-3) punched their ticket with a 6-2 win over UMass Dartmouth on Saturday night in the MASCAC championship. PSU is in the NCAA tourney for the fourth time and second straight season.
Endicott, the Commonwealth Coast Conference champ, is 22-5-0.