The magical run is over the Keene State College men’s basketball team.
The Owls fell behind by 20 at halftime and never recovered in an 84-63 loss to Oswego (N.Y.) State in a second-round NCAA Division III contest Saturday at Swarthmore (Pa.) College.
Freshman Octavio Brito led KSC with 24 points while Mason Jean Baptiste added 19. Jeff Hunter had 10 rebounds.
On Friday, the Owls (21-8) shot 54 percent from the field — 73 percent in the second half — to stun the 20th-ranked host school, 84-83. In that game, Brito scored a team-high 23 points, and Hunter had 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Dartmouth 76, Harvard 54: On Saturday in Boston, the Big Green finished their season with a lopsided win over rival Harvard. Brendan Barry scored 19 points for the Big Green, which finished 6-8 in the Ivy League, 9-16 overall. The Crimson finished 5-9 and 12-13.
UNH to host Binghamton: The Wildcats are seeded third in the America East tournament quarterfinals and will face sixth-seeded Binghamton today at 1 p.m. at Lundholm Gym in Durham. The winner advances to a semifinal contest on Wednesday night.
FPU in NE-10 final: Franklin Pierce, an 81-75 upset winner over Pace in the Northeast-10 semifinals last Thursday, will visit Bentley in the conference tournament final today at 2 p.m. Bentley pulled away from Saint Anselm late in the other semifinal and prevailed, 81-65.
Women’s basketball
Albany 49, UNH 44: Saturday in Albany, the Wildcats put a scare into second-seeded Albany, leading with three minutes left, before dropping the America East quarterfinal. Hudson’s Amanda Torres scored 16 points to lead seventh-seeded UNH, which finished 7-21.
Men’s hockey
ECAC first round, Dartmouth 3, RPI 2: On Friday in Troy, N.Y., the 12th-seeded Big Green pulled off an upset of the sixth-seeded Engineers in the opener of the best-of-three first-round series. Sean Chisholm led the way with a goal and an assist, and goalie Clay Stevenson made 36 saves, including 14 in the second period. Dartmouth also registered 17 blocked shots.
The Big Green were going for a sweep in Game 2 on Saturday night. A Game 3, if necessary, was set for Sunday at 4 p.m.
Plymouth State 8, Salem State 4: JR Barone scored a pair of goals to pace the host Panthers to a third straight MASCAC tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.