Keene State sophomore Haile Ratajack had three goals and two assists in the Owls' 13-5 loss to Western Connecticut State on Saturday in Danbury, Conn. Keene State goalkeeper Haley Terva came away with a career high 17 saves in the setback. Keene State is 0-2, 0-1 Little East. Western Connecticut is 1-0, 1-0 LEC.
PSU men's lacrosse drops opener
Mark Iamele and Riley Roy scored goals for Plymouth State in a 7-2 loss to Eastern Connecticut State in men's lacrosse Saturday in Plymouth. Marc Hirshom had five ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Robert Porter had 17 saves and six ground balls. Plymouth State is 1-1, 0-1 Little East, while Eastern Connecticut moves to 3-1, 1-0 LEC.