Manchester's Jaylen LeRoy had a night he'll remember for a lifetime.
LeRoy, a senior guard for Plymouth State University, made a 3-point basket to tie the game with two seconds remaining in regulation, then hit the winning bucket with two seconds left in overtime to give the Panthers a 72-70 victory over Division III rival Keene State in a Little East Conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night at PSU's Foley Gym.
LeRoy, who finished with a team-high 19 points, hit a runner in the lane to push the third-seeded Panthers into the league semifinals on Thursday night at second-seeded UMass Dartmouth. Minutes earlier, he had forced overtime with an off-balance 3-pointer from the wing over two defenders.
The Owls' James Anozie led all scorers with 22 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the field. Jeff Hunter had a game-high 18 rebounds for KSC, which was the No. 6 seed.
Saint Anselm 94, Bentley 55: In Goffstown, the Hawks wrapped up the top seed in the Northeast Division of the Northeast-10 with authority. They led 53-16 at halftime and shot 59 percent for the game, holding the Falcons to 32 percent from the field.
Chris Paul poured in 25 points and added seven rebounds and six for Saint Anselm, which earned a first-round bye for the NE-10 tourney and will host a quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon. Gustav Suhr-Jessen added 16 points and Danny Evans dropped in 15.
SNHU 70, St. Michael's 54: In Manchester, Michael Almonacy came off the bench to lead the Penmen with 18 points and seven rebounds. SNHU will visit Pace on Friday night in a first-round game in the NE-10 tournament.
Women's basketball
Regis 61, Colby-Sawyer 48: Despite 20 points from Sunapee's Lexie Hamilton, the Colby-Sawyer women's basketball fell to Regis in a GNAC quarterfinal in Weston, Mass. The Chargers ended their season with a record of 18-8.
SNHU 79, St. Michael's 65: In Manchester, Gyanna Russell's 19 points led the Penmen, who earned the No. 4 seed in the Northeast Division for the upcoming NE-10 tournament will host AIC on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a first-round contest.
Men's hockey
Plymouth State 2, Salem State 2: In Plymouth, Jake Gerbner's goal with 1:32 left in regulation lifted the Panthers to a tie in their MASCAC regular-season finale. PSU won the league's regular-season title, the top seed for the league tournament and a bye into the second round next Tuesday night at home.