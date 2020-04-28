The University of New Hampshire football team is losing its leading receiver from a season ago.
Malik Love, who had 48 catches for 542 yards in 2019 as a senior at UNH, will join Colonial Athletic Association rival Stony Brook as a graduate transfer.
Love, an Alcoa, Tenn., native and all-New England player in his postgraduate year at Holderness School, spent the past five years at UNH. He missed all but two games in 2018 with a hamstring injury, thus gaining another year of eligibility. He finished his career in Durham with 179 receptions with 1,810 yards and five touchdowns during his career
“I’m feeling extremely blessed for the opportunity to come to Stony Brook to continue my football career as well as finish my master’s,” said Love on Stony Brook’s athletics website. “I am excited for everything ahead of me, and I can’t wait to reach my goals this year as well as the goals for the team.”
Capelle named AD at Colby-Sawyer
A former sports publicist at Colby-Sawyer College has been named the college's new director of athletics.
Mitch Capelle, the associate director of athletics at Saint Anselm College since 2016, on Tuesday was announced as CSC's new AD.
At Saint Anselm, Capelle was a member of the department’s senior leadership team and oversaw external relations, athletic communications, marketing and branding for all 17 of the college’s NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports.
Prior to Saint Anselm, Capelle was the assistant athletic director for media relations at Wisconsin-Stevens Point for eight years.
Capelle was Colby-Sawyer’s sports information director from 2006-08.
Capelle holds a B.A. in political science from Wisconsin Lutheran College and a M.S. in sports management from Southern New Hampshire University.