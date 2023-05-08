McCorkle

Sammy McCorkle will lead the Dartmouth football team in 2023, it was announced on Monday.

 DARTMOUTH ATHLETICS

Dartmouth College on Monday announced that acting head football coach Sammy McCorkle will serve as interim head coach for the upcoming season while Buddy Teevens recovers from injuries he suffered in a bicycle accident on March 16.

McCorkle, an assistant coach under Teevens for 18 seasons, led the football team through spring practice, which concluded on Saturday with the annual Green-White scrimmage.