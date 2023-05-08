Dartmouth College on Monday announced that acting head football coach Sammy McCorkle will serve as interim head coach for the upcoming season while Buddy Teevens recovers from injuries he suffered in a bicycle accident on March 16.
McCorkle, an assistant coach under Teevens for 18 seasons, led the football team through spring practice, which concluded on Saturday with the annual Green-White scrimmage.
“As Buddy continues to focus on his recovery, he has complete confidence in coach McCorkle and his staff leading the program for the 2023 season ahead,” said Teevens’s wife, Kirsten.
“I appreciate the confidence and support from (Director of Athletics) Mike (Harrity) and the senior administration,” McCorkle said. “At the start of the spring, I made a promise to Coach T and Kirsten that I would give 100 percent every single day to this football program. I am extremely proud of the effort and commitment our staff and players have made these past two months and our expectation is for that to continue. I am honored to lead this team as we move forward preparing for the 2023 season.”
Dartmouth will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Granite State rival UNH.
SNHU baseball team to host tourney game
The Southern New Hampshire University baseball team will host Bentley Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in a Northeast-10 Conference tournament first-round game.
The Penmen, who are 36-10 overall, are ranked 11th in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers (NCBWA) Division II poll and 21st in the Collegiate Baseball Division II poll. They are the No. 1 Northeast Division seed for the NE-10 tournament, which runs through the weekend. Bentley is the No. 4 Northeast Division seed.
Franklin Pierce is the No. 2 seed in the division and will host No. 3 seed AIC tonight at 7 p.m. Winners of today's games will advance to second-round play on Thursday.
PSU women make NCAA Division III lacrosse tourney
The Plymouth State University women’s lacrosse team will play No. 13 Trinity (Hartford, Connecticut) in a first-round NCAA Division III contest at MIT in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday at a time to be announced.
Pairings were announced on Monday. The Panthers (12-6) are in the NCAA tournament for a ninth time. They earned an automatic bid by beating Western Connecticut State, 11-10, in overtime in Saturday’s Little East tournament final.
Sophomore Elle Moshier of Stratford, Connecticut, earned LEC tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after playing a key role in PSU’s title run. She poured in six goals and added four assists in the two games, including career highs of five goals and seven points in the championship match. Among those goals was the overtime winner.
Also scoring for PSU in the final was Antrim’s Julia Donovan and Litchfield’s Emily Santom, whose goal with 1:22 remaining in regulation forced the overtime.
The Panthers’ most recent appearance in the NCAAs came in 2019, when they beat New England College in the first round before falling to Tufts in the second round.
Also on Monday, Moshier was named the LEC’s Offensive Player of the Week and teammate Jenna Stowell of Londonderry took home Defensive Player of the Week honors.