Dewar

Anson Dewar is shown in action this season.

 PROVIDED BY TAMMY DEWAR

Merrimack High grad Anson Dewar, a sophomore at Muhlenberg (Pa.) College, finished eighth in the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia, earning All-American status.

Dewar, wrestling at 174 pounds, pinned Colby Morris of Waynesburg at the 39-second mark. Dewar was then beaten by LJ Richardson of Coe, 6-0, before rebounding to pin Marco Gaita of Wesleyan at 4:25 to reach the final eight. Dewar was then eliminated by Stefan Major of Stevens in a major decision, 10-0, after suffering an injury on a takedown in the early going.