Merrimack High grad Anson Dewar, a sophomore at Muhlenberg (Pa.) College, finished eighth in the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia, earning All-American status.
Dewar, wrestling at 174 pounds, pinned Colby Morris of Waynesburg at the 39-second mark. Dewar was then beaten by LJ Richardson of Coe, 6-0, before rebounding to pin Marco Gaita of Wesleyan at 4:25 to reach the final eight. Dewar was then eliminated by Stefan Major of Stevens in a major decision, 10-0, after suffering an injury on a takedown in the early going.
Dewar was 16-0 in dual meets during the season and 32-5 in all meets.
PSU's Santom scores 100th career goal
Plymouth State senior Emily Santom scored three goals, including the 100th of her career, in the Panthers’ 18-7 victory over UMass Dartmouth in women’s lacrosse on Saturday.
Santom, of Litchfield, scored all three of her goals in the first half as PSU built a 13-3 lead.
The Panthers (5-3 overall, 1-0 in the Little East Conference) also received goals from Granite Staters Jenna Stowell (Londonderry), Julia Donovan (Antrim) and Megan Gaspa (Laconia). Donovan, a sophomore, and Gaspa, a junior, scored two goals each. Maddie Hunt of Acton, Mass., led PSU in scoring with four goals.
Staplefeld named NEWBA’s top rookie
Hollis-Brookline High grad Elisabeth Staplefeld, a freshman at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, was recently honored as the New England Women’s Basketball Association Rookie of the Year.
Staplefeld averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point distance and 81.5% from the free-throw line.
The honor was the latest for Staplefeld, who was also honored by the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as Rookie of the Year and by the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) on its All-Rookie Team.
Saint Joseph’s finished 23-6 and won the GNAC championship before bowing at Scranton in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships.
SNHU softball team sweeps Saint Rose
Junior righty Leine Mc-Kechnie threw a two-hitter in the SNHU softball team’s 1-0 victory over Saint Rose in a doubleheader opener, then picked up the save in SNHU’s 2-0 Game 2 win to complete a doubleheader sweep on Monday in Hooksett.
McKechnie worked the final three innings of the second game, allowing one hit, in relief of starter Gwyn Hammond (3-5). Hammond allowed three hits.
Ari Ferrier knocked in all three runs in the doubleheader, on a run-scoring single in the fourth inning of the opener and a two-run single in the fourth inning of the nightcap.