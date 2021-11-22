Bedford’s Mike Robinson, a senior at UNH, on Monday was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week. Robinson made 32 saves in UNH’s 2-1 overtime win over defending national champion UMass on Saturday at the Whittemore Center.
Robinson and the Wildcats (5-7-1, 3-5-1 in Hockey East) return to action this coming weekend with nonconference games at Harvard on Friday night and against Holy Cross on Saturday night in Durham.
UNH booters to visit No. 1 Oregon State in NCAAs
The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team will visit No. 1 Oregon State in a third-round contest in the NCAA Division I tournament this coming Sunday night.
The Wildcats advanced by taking care of North Carolina, 4-1, on Sunday in Durham. Later, Oregon State, the top-ranked team in the country and the tourney’s top seed, blanked St. John’s, 2-0.
The Beavers are 13-2-3 overall. The Wildcats, the 16th seed in the tournament, are 17-1-2.
Game time is set for 9 p.m. (EST).
SNHU basketball teams to visit Saint Anselm tonight
The women’s and men’s basketball teams from Southern New Hampshire University visit Queen City rival Saint Anselm tonight for a Northeast-10 doubleheader. Tipoff for the women’s game at Stoutenburgh Gym is 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.
On the men’s side, Penmen are 1-0 in the conference, 4-0 overall, with their latest victory an 85-62 conquest of Post. Aaron Gray, a freshman from Providence, R.I., tallied 29 points against Post and was named the NE-10 Rookie of the Week for a second straight week.
Saint Anselm is 0-2, having dropped league contests to Bentley (89-79) and Franklin Pierce (92-68).
The Hawks women are 0-1 in the league, 3-2 overall after their 74-59 triumph over Caldwell on Saturday.
The SNHU women are 0-1 in the conference, 3-2 overall after a 72-61 verdict over Georgian Court on Saturday. Meg Knollmeyer, a Winnacunnet High School grad who transferred from New York Tech, grabbed 26 rebounds in that game to tie the program’s single-game record.
Dartmouth coach Teevens finalist for FCS award
Dartmouth’s Buddy Teevens is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS national coach of the year, it was announced on Monday. Also, Big Green linebacker Jalen Mackie is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS’ top defender.
Teevens led Dartmouth to its third straight 9-1 season and second consecutive Ivy League title (both shared). The Big Green led the league in points allowed (14.7 per game), which was seventh in the FCS).
In the final regular-season polls, Dartmouth was ranked 19th by Stats Perform and was tied for 20th in the coaches’ poll.
Teevens was a finalist for the Robinson Award in 2019, as well — the last year the Ivy League played football.