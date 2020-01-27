Allowing one goal in 125 minutes against the seventh-ranked team in the country got Mike Robinson noticed.
Robinson, a junior goalie at UNH, on Monday was named the Hockey East Player of the Week. It’s the first such honor for the Bedford resident.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2015, blanked the Minutemen on Friday night in a 1-0 Wildcats victory in Amherst, Mass. It was his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career.
On Saturday in Durham, he held UMass scoreless until Jack Suter’s strike with 5:23 remaining in regulation. The teams finished in a 1-1 tie. For the weekend, Robinson made 57 saves on 58 shots, improving his save percentage to .910 and his goals-against average to 2.34.
With their 1-0-1 weekend, the Wildcats moved up to 14th in the PairWise rankings that mimic the criteria used by the NCAA selection committee to pick the postseason tournament field.
In national polls, UNH is the first team to receive votes outside the top 20 in Monday’s USCHO poll. The Wildcats are the second team to get votes outside the top 15 in the USA Today/USA Hockey coaches poll.
UNH’s Nkki Harnett wins Hockey East honors, too
Mike Robinson wasn’t the only UNH goalie to be honored by Hockey East on Monday. Freshman Nikki Harnett was named the women’s league’s Rookie of the Week (for the second time in three weeks) for her efforts in a pair of victories over Holy Cross.
Harnett had 17 saves in a 3-0 shutout on Friday, then made 21 stops in a 5-2 triumph on Saturday.
Saint Anselm hockey games moved
Because of presidential primary events on campus, the Saint Anselm College men’s hockey team will play its next two homes games away from Sullivan Arena.
The Hawks will take on Assumption tonight at 8 p.m. at Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett. St. Anselm will go to Merrimack College to battle Stonehill on primary night, Feb. 11.
KSC men run past Colby-Sawyer
Jeff Hunter scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Keene State College men's basketball team past Colby-Sawyer 88-73 on Monday night in New London.
KSC improved to 6-12 overall.
Franklin's Dana Bean and Madbury's Kyle Landrigan scored 17 points each to pace the Chargers (7-10).
SNHU's Joyce is NE-10 Player of the Week
SNHU basketball player Eamonn Joyce on Monday was named the Northeast-10 Player of the Week.
Joyce averaged 34.5 points and 13.5 rebounds, while shooting 52.6 percent (20-38) from the floor, including 52.9 percent (9-17) from 3-point land, and 76.9 percent (20-26) at the line, during a 2-0 week for the Penmen. Joyce notched career highs in points (34) and rebounds (16) in SNHU's win over 88-81 win over AIC last Wednesday. Three days later, he topped his career best with 35 points and added 11 rebounds as the Penmen beat Saint Rose.
SNHU hosts New Haven tonight at the Stan Spirou Field House. The women's game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.