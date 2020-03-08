Hanover’s Matti Hartman scored a goal to help Northeastern University beat Connecticut 9-1 at Merrimack College on Sunday afternoon for its third straight Hockey East women’s championship.
Northeastern, also the regular-season champ, is coached by Merrimack, N.H.’s Dave Flint.
NU earned the league’s automatic NCAA berth and learned its first-round opponent on Sunday night.
Saint Anselm women lose, then get good news
It was mixed kind of day for the Saint Anselm women's basketball team. Senior Shannon Ryan had another big game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but the Hawks were beaten 80-61 by No. 25 Stonehill in Sunday’s Northeast-10 Conference championship in Easton, Mass.
Later, however, they received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. Saint Anselm earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Le Moyne on Friday at noon in a first-round East Regional game at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., which is on Long Island. It's a rematch of last season's East Regional final won by Saint Anselm.
Saint Anselm and Le Moyne are joined in the regional by fellow Northeast-10 Conference members Stonehill (the No. 2 seed) and Adelphi (the No. 1 seed). Stonehill plays Daemen at 2:30 p.m. while Adelphi battles Jefferson at 5 p.m. The regional's other game pits No. 4 USciences against No. 5 Molloy at 7:30 p.m.
The winner of the Saint Anselm-Le Moyne contest plays the winner of the Stonehill-Daemen game in a semifinal the next night at 7:30. Saturday's other semifinal is set for 5 p.m. The final is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
In Sunday's game, the Hawks, competing in the league final for the first time since the 1998-99 season, also received 18 points and six rebounds from junior Peyton Steinman.
Saint Anselm (21-7) was ranked fourth in the most recent East Region poll. The Hawks learned their NCAA Div. II tourney fate on Sunday night.
Plymouth State hockey team heads to NCAAs
Myles Abbate notched two goals and an assist to lead the Plymouth State men’s hockey team past UMass Dartmouth 6-2 in Saturday night’s Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference final at Hanaway Rink in Plymouth.
The MASCAC title is the fourth for PSU (15-9-3) and the first time the Panthers have won it in consecutive seasons.
With the title comes an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.