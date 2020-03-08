Hanover’s Matti Hartman scored a goal to help Northeastern University beat Connecticut 9-1 at Merrimack College on Sunday afternoon for its third straight Hockey East women’s championship.
Northeastern, also the regular-season champ, is coached by Merrimack, N.H.’s Dave Flint.
NU earned the league’s automatic NCAA berth and learned its first-round opponent on Sunday night.
Saint Anselm women fall in NE-10 final
Senior Shannon Ryan had another big game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but the Saint Anselm College women’s basketball team was beaten 80-61 by No. 25 Stonehill in Sunday’s Northeast-10 Conference championship in Easton, Mass.
The Hawks, competing in the league final for the first time since the 1998-99 season, also received 18 points and six rebounds from junior Peyton Steinman.
Saint Anselm (21-7) was ranked fourth in the most recent East Region poll. The Hawks learned their NCAA Div. II tourney fate on Sunday night.
Plymouth State hockey team heads to NCAAs
Myles Abbate notched two goals and an assist to lead the Plymouth State men’s hockey team past UMass Dartmouth 6-2 in Saturday night’s Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference final at Hanaway Rink in Plymouth.
The MASCAC title is the fourth for PSU (15-9-3) and the first time the Panthers have won it in consecutive seasons.
With the title comes an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.