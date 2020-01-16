Mike McPherson scored a pair of first-period goals and Jake Sabourin earned his first win as the Plymouth State men's hockey team beat host Framingham State 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sabourin, a junior, made 28 saves as the Panthers improved to 6-7-2 and 6-1-1 in MASCAC play. Framingham State is 1-12-1 and 0-8-0.
JR Barone and Drake Longaker also scored for PSU.
Time changes
The Plymouth State University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams moved up the start times for their home games scheduled for Saturday due to an impending snowstorm.
The women’s game will now start at 1:45 p.m., while the men will drop the puck at 5 p.m. The earlier start times will allow visiting teams to get on the road earlier to avoid potentially difficult travel.
The teams will both still celebrate Scouts’ Day, as all Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in uniform will receive free admission to the games, while up to two accompanying adults per scout will receive a 40% discount on their ticket prices.
General admission tickets for children 12 and under is $3 and standard adult ticket pricing is $5. Tickets go on sale one hour prior to game time.
Meanwhile, the SNHU home basketball games against Le Moyne will start a bit earlier as well on Saturday.
The women’s game will tip off at 12:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow about 25 minutes after the women’s game ends.