Mollie Fitzpatrick this week was announced as the new head women’s ice hockey coach at Plymouth State University.
The bulk of Fitzpatrick’s coaching experience comes at her alma mater, Norwich University, where she won Division III national titles as both a player and assistant coach.
Fitzpatrick spent last season on the staff at Boston University as an assistant coach and previously helped transition the programs at Endicott College and the University of New England to varsity status.
A 2012 graduate from Norwich, Fitzpatrick returned to the Cadets’ bench for the 2015-16 season. During her six years as an assistant, she helped lead Norwich to four straight NCAA Division III tournaments from 2017 to 2020, winning the 2018 national title and reaching the 2017 national semifinals. Norwich won at least 20 games in all five full seasons she was on the coaching staff and went 7-1 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
Plymouth State ended last season with a 7-17-1 mark and went 5-13-0 in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC).
SNHU’s Marra honored by NE-10
SNHU’s Genarro Marra, a Pinkerton Academy grad, was selected the Northeast-10 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
A faceoff specialist, the junior has won 200 of 294 faceoffs this season (.680) and he picked up 32 ground balls in SNHU’s two wins last week. He ranks second among all Division II players in ground balls per game (12.55).
Another Pinkerton grad, Chris Valentine, scored six goals but the Penmen fell 16-14 to Bentley in a regular-season finale on Tuesday in Hooksett. In that game, Marra broke an 11-year program record for career ground balls (278).
SNHU finished in sixth place and will visit No. 3 Saint Anselm on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in an NE-10 first-round playoff game.
Boucher breaks Saint Michael’s mark
Bedford’s Jason Boucher, a junior on the Saint Michael’s College tennis team, last week earned his 13th singles victory of the season, a program record for wins in a season.
Boucher accomplished the feat in the Knights’ 7-0 win over Norwich. He also paired with Constantin Krogh to win in doubles.
Two other Bedford residents on the Saint Michael’s team, juniors Jack Gunning and Tyler Whitney, also enjoyed 2-0 days (singles and doubles wins) against the Cadets.