Mike McPherson scored twice to lead the Plymouth State men's hockey team past Westfield State 4-2 on Tuesday in a MASCAC semifinal at Hanaway Rink in Plymouth.
The top-seeded Panthers will go for back-to-back titles on Saturday night back at Hanaway Rink against third-seeded UMass Dartmouth, which upset No. 2 seed Fitchburg State in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Game time on Saturday night is 7 p.m.
PSU's Marcus Seidl and McPherson scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Westfield's Robert Neuwirth responded to make it 2-1 before the end of the period before McPherson struck again at 3:37 of the second period to make it 3-1.
Westfield's Danny Ferri brought the visitors within 3-2 in the second period, but Panthers goalie Andreas Pettersson (24 saves) held the fort from there and Jake Gerbner added an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining.
PSU (14-9-3 overall) is making its eighth championship appearance in the last nine years. Westfield ended 12-10-5.
UNH's Amanda Torres honored
Hudson’s Amanda Torres, a junior guard on the UNH women’s basketball team, was selected to the America East all-defensive team, it was announced on Tuesday.
Torres was fourth in the league in steals (50). She also finished with the fifth-best free throw percentage (76) in the league while averaging 10.5 points per contest.
UNH senior forward Ashley Storey, who was fourth in the league in scoring (16.3 points per game) was named the the all-conference first team.
UNH visits Binghamton University in the AE quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
PSU's Jaylen LeRoy an all-LEC pick
Manchester’s Jaylen LeRoy, Plymouth State’s leading scorer, on Tuesday was named to the all-Little East Conference first team.
LeRoy, who starred at Manchester Central, made his senior season memorable. He averaged 19.0 points per game — fourth-best in the conference — while leading the Panthers to a 16-11 mark. LeRoy also had the league’s third-highest free throw percentage (85.8) and second-highest 3-point field goal percentage (42.5).
LeRoy finished his career fourth among the Panthers’ all-time leading scorers with 1,811 points.
Chargers Bean, Hamilton honored by GNAC
Franklin’s Dana Bean and Sunapee’s Lexie Hamilton from the Colby-Sawyer were honored on the all-Great Northeast Athletic Conference teams.
Hamilton, a senior who averaged 14.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, was named to the women’s second team, along with teammate Tianna Sugars.
Bean, also a senior, was honored on the LEC men’s second team after averaging 18.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He finished his career ranked fifth in points (1,688) and second in rebounds (895) in school history.