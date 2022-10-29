Quarterback Braden Lynn passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Plymouth State past Westfield State 31-22 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 7-1 overall, 5-1 in the MASCAC.
Dover’s Luc Normandeau led PSU with 12 tackles, 11 of which were solo. Pinkerton Academy grad Evan Wilson had 10 tackles and a 38-yard interception return for a TD.
Harvard 28, Dartmouth 13: In Hanover, the Big Green dropped to 2-5 overall, 1-3 in the Ivy League.
Dartmouth quarterback Dylan Cadwallader passed for 212 yards in the loss.
Harvard’s Aidan Borguet ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The Crimson improved to 5-2 and 3-1.
Dartmouth plays at Princeton this coming Saturday afternoon.
Pace 17, Saint Anselm 14: Hawks quarterback Anthony Santino passed for 202 yards and two scores, but the Hawks dropped to 5-3.
Men’s hockey
Providence 2, UNH 2, OT (Providence wins shootout): Friday night at the Whittemore Center, the Wildcats built a 2-0 lead on goals by Morgan Winters and Colton Huard (power play), but the 13th-ranked Friars responded on a second-period tally by Craig Needham, then tied when Chase Yoder beat goalie Tyler Muszelik at 7:40 of the third period from the slot. Brett Berard scored the only goal of the shootout to give Providence the extra point. UNH (3-3-1 overall) had a 4-on-3 power play in the extra session but couldn’t convert.
PC (3-2-1 overall) outshot UNH 26-14, including 21-7 in the second and third periods. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday night in Providence.
Men’s soccerVermont 2, UNH 1: Friday night in Burlington, Vermont, Alex Nagy’s goal at 68:53 broke a 1-1 tie as the 20th-ranked Catamounts topped the No. 21 Wildcats, snapping UNH’s nine-game win streak. Each team’s goalie made three saves. UNH’s Eli Goldman scored the game’s first goal, at 15:12. UNH (11-4-0 overall) finishes its regular season at home on Tuesday (6 p.m.) against UMass Lowell.