Quarterback Braden Lynn passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Plymouth State past Westfield State 31-22 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 7-1 overall, 5-1 in the MASCAC.

Dover’s Luc Normandeau led PSU with 12 tackles, 11 of which were solo. Pinkerton Academy grad Evan Wilson had 10 tackles and a 38-yard interception return for a TD.