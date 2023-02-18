Myles Abbate had a hat trick, leading the Plymouth State men’s hockey team to a 7-3 victory at Salem State on Saturday afternoon.
The victory enabled the Panthers to finish 18-0-0 in the MASCAC, becoming the first team to go unbeaten through league play since the MASCAC re-sponsored men’s hockey for the 2008-09 season.
PSU, ranked 11th nationall in Division III, also tied a program single-season record (established in 2015-16) for wins. The Panthers are 21-3-1 overall.
Carson Lanceleve added a pair of goals for PSU.
Friday
UNH 2, Maine 2, OT (UNH wins shootout, 1-0): Before a sellout crowd of 6,501 at the Whittemore Center, Stiven Sardarian’s goal was the only one of the shootout, enabling the Wildcats to get the extra point in the standings.
UNH goalie David Fessenden was outstanding, stopping 26 shots, including a point-blank glove save on Ben Poisson at the left post in overtime.
It appeared Maine was headed for a three-point night, leading 2-1, before UNH captain Chase Stevenson tied the game with 2:09 remaining. On the play, Cy LeClerc won a faceoff in the Maine end, drawing the puck back to Liam Devlin, who slid it back to Damien Carfagna at the left point. Carfagna wristed one toward the goal and Stevenson deflected the puck out of mid-air and over the blocker of Maine goalie Victor Ostman (21 saves).
Kristaps Skrastins scored UNH’s first goal, on a wrist shot past Ostoman’s glove on the power play at 7:05 of the second period.
The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday night in Durham, and UNH officials earlier in the afternoon announced another sellout.
Men’s basketball
UNH 75, UMBC 66: In Durham on Saturday, before a Lundholm Gym crowd of 1,615, Clarence Daniels scored 19 points, and Nick Johnson and Matt Herasme added 17 each as the Wildcats prevailed in an America East game.
UNH improved to 7-6 in the league, 12-13 overall. UMBC is 7-7 and 17-12.
The teams were tied at 59 with 7:13 left before UNH went on a 10-1 run to decide the game. Johnson scored six of those points during the run.
SNHU 74, Assumption 69: In Worcester, Mass., Evan Guillory led the Penmen with 24 points. SNHU improved to 18-7, 15-4 in the Northeast-10.
Saint Anselm 89, Saint Michael’s 72: In Goffstown, Zac Taylor (20 points), Owen McGlashan (18) and Tyler Arbuckle (17) led the way for the Hawks 18-7 overall, 14-5 in the Northeast-10.
Franklin Pierce 77, Bentley 74: In Rindge, Jarnel Snow-Guzman and Traore Mohamed scored 17 points each for the Ravens (16-10, 11-8).