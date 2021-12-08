Plymouth State’s Ryan Milliken, a senior from Lebanon, was one of 79 players chosen to earn All-Region 1 honors when D3football.com released its All-Region teams on Wednesday.
Milliken, a 5-8 defensive back and return specialist, was selected to the D3football.com All-Region 1 Second Team Offense as a returner.
Milliken scored three return TDs on the season. Also an All-MASCAC First Teamer as a return specialist, he was the only returner in the MASCAC to get into the end zone. He led the league in return yards (454), return yard average (30.3), punt return yards (223) and punt return yard average (13.1), all by comfortable margins.
Plymouth State finished the season 5-5.
Teddy bear toss set for
Friday’s PSU hockey game
The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University will host its 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss fundraising event to benefit patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). The event will take place during the men’s hockey game against Wesleyan on Friday at 6 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring any stuffed animal (new, with tags on) to the game to toss onto the ice when PSU scores its first goal of the game. Teddy bears will also be sold at the game. All stuffed animals tossed onto the ice will be collected and donated to CHaD, along with any proceeds from teddy bear sales or additional monetary donations.
Ten-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford, a CHaD ambassador and patient who spent 121 days in CHaD’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely, will attend the game and will perform the ceremonial puck drop.
The Panthers have a record of 8-1-1 and are riding a six-game winning streak. They beat UMass Boston 4-1 on Tuesday night behind 28 saves by goalie Kalle Andersson.
KCS’s Mills to step down
as track/xc head coach
Keene State College track and field and cross country head coach Paige Mills has announced that she will step down after nearly two years leading the program to pursue other professional opportunities.
Mills took over the program in January of 2020, navigating the Owls through the COVID-19 pandemic and mentoring a pair of NCAA Division III Championship qualifiers in Ben Musese in the triple jump in 2020 and Joey Fodor in the javelin in 2021.
She also guided the women’s cross country team to a third-place finish at the Little East Conference championships this past fall.
Brookline’s Stapelfeld earns
Maine basketball honor
Saint Joseph’s College senior guard Cassandra Stapelfeld of Brookline has been selected as the Co-Player of the Week by the Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (MWBCA).
Stapelfeld averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in a pair of SJC victories last week. Through seven games, Stapelfeld is averaging 17.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8% (39-87) from the field and 50.0% (14-28) from 3-point distance.
She has led the Monks in scoring in five of the team’s seven contests and currently leads the squad in scoring average, field goals made and attempted, three-pointers made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, and assists.
For Stapelfeld, the MWBCA honor is the second of her career and first since being selected as the Player of the Week on January 13th, 2020.