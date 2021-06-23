Saint Anselm College on Wednesday announced Jen Kindret as its new women's hockey coach.
Kindret comes from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, which last month dropped both women's and men's varsity hockey. At RMU, she was the Colonials' top assistant for the last two years. This past season, the Colonials won the College Hockey America title and appeared in the Division I NCAA tournament.
Before Robert Morris, Kindret was the head coach at Division III King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Kindret is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and played collegiately at Robert Morris. She replaces Kerstin Matthews, who stepped down three weeks ago after coaching the Hawks for 14 seasons.
SNHU has new women's lacrosse coach
Southern New Hampshire University announced earlier this week that Carissa Medeiros has been hired as the women's lacrosse coach. Medeiros has coached at all three NCAA levels, and most recently, this spring, was the interim women's coach at SUNY Cortland (N.Y.), leading the Red Dragons to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Prior to Cortland, she served as the head women's lacrosse coach at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for six seasons. Medeiros also spent six years at the helm of the Bentley University women's program, posting a 68-47 overall record that still has her as the Falcons' all-time leader in coaching victories.
Medeiros began her coaching career as an assistant with her alma mater, Stonehill College, where she starred as a goalie.