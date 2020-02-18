Chris Bagley, Tim Karalexis, Kelsey (Johnson) Kane, Alana McNeil, Jim Moore and Coleman Noon were inducted into the Saint Anselm College Department of Athletics Hall of Fame Saturday at the school’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Bagley, who graduated in 2002, was a two-time All-America selection and Northeast-10 Conference Player of the year as a member of the men’s soccer team. He still holds the program’s all-time record for goals scored (71) and points (170).
Bagley was inducted alongside Karalexis, his former teammate and classmate. Karalexis was also a two-time All-America selection and also a four-time NE-10 All-Conference selection. Karalexis is fifth all-time in career points with 79 on 26 goals and 27 assists.
Kane, a 2009 graduate, was a three-year member of the women’s hockey team, recording 88 points on 48 goals and 40 assists. She was named the ECAC East Player of the Year as a junior and was a finalist for the Laura Hurd Memorial Award in her first year playing for the Hawks.
The Laura Hurd Memorial Award is given annually to the top Division III women’s hockey player in the country.
McNeil, who graduated in 2008, became the first volleyball player to be inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame. McNeil graduated as the program’s all-time leader in kills (1,105) and attacking percentage (.312).
Moore, a 2006 graduate, was a three-year member of the men’s basketball team. He is the program’s all-time leader in made free throws (513) and ranks second in career free-throw percentage (84.5). Moore was also a two-time All-NE-10 First Team selection.
Noonan, who graduated in 2011, played in 100 career games and was a two-time captain for the men’s hockey team. He was named both the ECAC East Player of the Year and NE-10 tournament’s most outstanding player as a junior and recorded career 116 points (50 goals, 66 assists).
The event included the official unveiling of the newly created Salamone Family Athletics Hall of Fame space, which is between Stoutenburgh Gym and the Jean Student Center.
Former men’s basketball player and 1996 graduate Darren Clough was also inducted into the NE-10 Hall of Fame by league president Julie Ruppert at the event. Clough was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2001.
Colby-Sawyer women prevail at Suffolk
Senior Tianna Sugars scored 19 points to help the Colby-Sawyer women's basketball team past Suffolk 63-60 in Boston on Tuesday night.
The Chargers improved to 17-7 overall and 6-4 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). They conclude the regular season on Saturday at the University of Saint Joseph. Suffolk is 16-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
Sugars, a senior from Oxford, Maine, moved up to fourth on the all-time scoring list with 1,337 points.
Senior Lexie Hamilton of Sunapee finished with 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Hamilton is tied for sixth in scoring with 2019 Colby-Sawyer Hall of Fame inductee Cailin Bullett '13 with 1,257 points.
Junior Joslin Wainwright of Plainfield added 16 points for Colby-Sawyer.
Men's hockey
Stonehill 6, SNHU 2: In Foxborough, Mass., Brett Strawn and Kyle Galloway scored in SNHU's loss. The Penmen dropped to 9-14-0 overall and 7-9 in the Northeast-10.