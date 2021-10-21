The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team on Thursday was chosen by the Northeast-10 Conference coaches to finish first in the seven-team Northeast Division.
Coach Keith Dickson's Hawks received all 13 first-place votes in the preseason poll. Southern New Hampshire University and Franklin Pierce were chosen for fourth and sixth, respectively in the division. Adelphi was chosen to win the six-team Southwest Division.
UNH men picked for third in AE
The UNH men’s basketball was chosen to finish third in the America East preseason coaches poll released on Thursday. The Wildcats received 64 points and one first-place vote. Stony Brook (77 points) was chosen to win the 10-team league, with Vermont (74 points) second.
UNH opens Tuesday, Nov. 9, at home against Division III St. Joseph’s College of Maine. The Wildcats’ first two games against Division I foes come on the road: Friday, Nov. 12, at Marquette and Thursday, Nov. 18, at Providence College.
The UNH women were picked to finish seventh. Stony Brook, followed by Maine, were the top two preseason choices by league coaches.
Dartmouth gridders host Lions Friday night
The Dartmouth College football team, fresh off its 38-21 victory at Granite State rival UNH last Saturday, will try to stay unbeaten when it hosts Ivy League foe Columbia Friday night at Memorial Field in Hanover. Kickoff is 6 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
The Big Green are 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Ivies. Columbia is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in the conference. Dartmouth was ranked 25th nationally in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday.
In other New Hampshire college football this weekend:
• UNH plays a key CAA contest Saturday (1 p.m.) at Elon (N.C.). The Wildcats and Phoenix, coached by Manchester native Tony Trisciani, are both 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the league.
• Plymouth State (2-4 overall, 2-2 in the MASCAC) celebrates its 50th season of varsity football with a 1 p.m. contest against Worcester State (2-4, 2-2) at Panther Field.
• Saint Anselm (1-5 overall, 1-4 in the NE-10)returns home to meet Pace (1-5, 1-3) in a 2 p.m. kickoff at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.
• Franklin Pierce (0-6, 0-4) hosts Southern Connecticut State (3-4, 2-3) in a 1 p.m. start in Rindge.
UNH hockey team opens league season Sunday against Providence
The UNH men’s hockey team will host Providence College in its Hockey East opener on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
The Wildcats are 2-2 overall, coming off a pair of losses at Arizona State last weekend.
The Friars, ranked 12th nationally, are 1-0 in Hockey East and 3-2 overall heading into tonight’s home game against No. 8 Denver. PC played in the Ice Breaker tournament last weekend, falling to No. 1 Minnesota State, 5-2, and No. 5 Duluth, 3-2.