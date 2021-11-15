For the first time in program history, the Saint Anselm College women’s soccer team will be going to the NCAA Division II tournament.
For the fourth straight year — seventh overall — SNHU will be going, too.
On Monday, the Hawks were seeded fourth in the seven-team East Regional and learned they will play fifth seed Jefferson in a first-round game in the East Region in Albany, N.Y. The Penmen earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Mercy.
First-round games in Albany will be played either Thursday or Friday (to be determined).
Other teams in the Albany regional are top-seeded Saint Rose (first-round bye) and No. 2 Molloy, which will play No. 7 Bridgeport.
The Hawks are 10-6-1 and the Penmen are 13-3-1.
Franklin Pierce men tops in Rindge regional
The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team, fresh off its Northeast-10 title, on Monday was named the top seed in Super Region 1 of the NCAA Division II tournament. FPU will host first-and second-round games in Rindge on Thursday and Saturday.
The appearance marks the second straight — 21st all time — for the Ravens.
The three-team pod at FPU’s Sodexo Field will also include Lock Haven and Post, who will battle Thursday in the first round. The winner will advance to challenge FPU (19-1-0) in a second-round game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Dartmouth men's basketball team set for home opener
The Dartmouth College men’s basketball team, coming off one of its most notable wins in decades, will host Division III Northern Vermont University-Lyndon tonight at 7 in the Big Green’s home opener at Leede Arena in Hanover.
Dartmouth hit 16 3-pointers to beat the Big East’s Georgetown 69-60 on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Taurus Samuels, a senior from Oceanside, Calif., hit six of those 3-pointers, finishing with 23 points, and Brendan Barry also drilled six treys and finished with 19 points.
Dartmouth, which lost at Boston College in its opener last Tuesday, led by as many as 22 points in the first half at Georgetown, let the lead slip away, then went on an 18-3 run in the second half to pull away.
The win was Dartmouth’s first over a major conference team since 1989, when it beat Texas A&M in the Lobster Shootout at Maine.