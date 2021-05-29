Cheyanne Mosteller’s bunt scored Madi Perry with the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh, giving North Georgia 1-0 victory over Saint Anselm in the NCAA Division II Softball Championships in Denver.
The loss eliminated the Hawks (1-2) from the double-elimination tournament.
Perry walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, then took third on an infield hit by Hannah Forehand. She scored on a close play at the plate on a bunt comebacker to Hawks pitcher Morgan Perry.
Morgan Perry allowed four hits, walking one and fanning one.
North Georgia pitcher Kylee Smith surrendered two singles, to Danville’s Kylie Fitzpatrick and Rochester’s Shannon Colson. Smith walked one and struck out nine.
Saint Anselm, ranked 18th nationally, finished 33-7.
North Georgia advanced to play Biola later Saturday.
Terrell Lewis an All-American
Plymouth State University’s Terrell Lewis, a senior from New Boston, finished third in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday at the NCAA Division III Men’s Outdoor Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The finish enabled him to claim All-America status.
Lewis matched his own school record with a time of 14.20 seconds. The winner was Taylor Roney of Gustavas Adolphus College, who set a Division III Championship meet record with a time of 13.72.
Lewis, out of Nashua South, becomes the fourth All-American in program history, joining Sam Brunette (2018, 3,000-meter steeplechase), Dave Severance (1978, 10,000 meters) and David Stevens (1977, 800 meters).
Heartbreak for Londonderry's Zepf
Dartmouth College’s Tim Zepf, a senior from Londonderry, saw his college career end on Friday night.
Running in the national quarterfinal of the 800 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regional in Jacksonville, Fla., Zepf was in contention to win his heat coming around the final turn, but appeared to be tripped up, causing him to fall.
Zepf, out of Trinity High, returned to his feet and finished the final new meters,crossing the line in 2:02.08. The Dartmouth coaching staff filed a protest after the conclusion of the event’s final heat, but the result was upheld.