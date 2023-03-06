The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team will host the eight-team East Regional of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament this weekend at Stoutenburgh Gym in Goffstown.
Included among those eight teams is the Hawks’ neighbor from seven miles away, Southern New Hampshire University.
Saint Anselm, which received an automatic bid by winning the Northeast-10 Conference championship, is the top seed for the region and will host eighth-seeded Caldwell (New Jersey) on Saturday at a time yet to be determined. Saint Anselm is 22-7, Caldwell 21-9. The Hawks are 2-0 all-time against Caldwell, the last meeting coming in December of 2006.
The NCAA appearance will be the 22nd for the Hawks under head coach Keith Dickson.
The Penmen (20-8), who reached the NE10 semifinals before bowing out, received an at-large bid. SNHU is the third seed and will play sixth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas of Sparkill, New York, on Saturday. St. Thomas is 26-4.
The NCAA tourney appearance is the 21st for SNHU and the first since 2017. The Penmen are 1-2 all-time against STAC.
Five of the eight regional teams are Northeast-10 Conference members. The other matchups feature No. 2 Bentley (21-6) of the NE10 vs. No. 7 Dominican (21-8), and NE10 runnerup New Haven (20-10), the fourth seed, against No. 5 Pace (20-10), also of the NE10.
The field for the 64-team field was announced late Sunday night.
Details on tickets will be announced in the coming days.
SNHU women dancing, too
The SNHU women’s disappointment from dropping the NE10 championship game on Sunday lasted about seven hours. The Penmen late Sunday were picked as an at-large team for the NCAA Division II tournament and received the No. 2 seed for the East Regional at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. SNHU will play St. Thomas Aquinas in a first-round game on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The SNHU women claimed the NE10’s regular-season title. They are 21-7 and playing in the NCAAs for a second straight season, fourth all-time. St. Thomas Aquinas is 21-8 this season.
The other matchups in the eight-team regional feature top seed Assumption against Dominican, NE10 tournament champ Bentley vs. Le Moyne, and Jefferson against Daemen.
Keene State men at Swarthmore
The Keene State College men’s basketball, which survived the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament in a four-team pod in Keene, plays at Swarthmore (Pennsylvania) College in a round of 16 contest Friday night at 7:15.
The Owls (28-1) are ranked No. 5 in the country while Swarthmore (26-3) is ranked seventh. This season marks the third time since 2016 that KSC has reached the round of 16.
Keene State beat Swarthmore 84-83 in an NCAA first-round contest last season, also on the Garnet’s home floor.
Plymouth State six to host NCAA game
The Plymouth State men’s hockey team, up to a program-best No. 8 in Monday’s USCHO national poll after winning the MASCAC tournament crown over the weekend, will host the 10th-ranked University of New England in an NCAA first-round contest on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Hanaway Rink. The contest is a rematch of last season’s NCAA first-rounder won by the Nor’easters in double overtime.
PSU is 23-3-1 while UNE is 19-6-2.
The winner of the PSU-UNE game advances to visit the top-ranked team in the country, Utica, in a second-round game on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.