Tention and crowd
Saint Anselm College’s Miles Tention celebrates with fans as time winds down at the end of Saturday night’s NE10 championship game against New Haven at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium in Goffstown.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team will host the eight-team East Regional of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament this weekend at Stoutenburgh Gym in Goffstown.

Included among those eight teams is the Hawks’ neighbor from seven miles away, Southern New Hampshire University.