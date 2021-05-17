Junior Sam Henrie homered to break a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team added four runs in the eighth en route to a 13-6 win over Franklin Pierce in the decisive game of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship series.
Graduate student Marcus Chavez hit a grand slam, while Danniel Rivera, Alex Kennedy and Michael LaRocca also homered for the Penmen (22-6). Dakota Mulcay and Idelson Tavares added an RBI each.
James Boria hit a grand slam for Franklin Pierce (21-9) while Jonel Ozuna and Jake Miller each drove in a run.
SNHU has advanced to the best-of-three NE10 Championship series, which begins Friday. The Penmen will face Adelphi, which beat Le Moyne in Monday’s Southwest Division series rubber game.
NCAA softball at Saint Anselm
The Saint Anselm College softball team will begin its quest for a national championship in a familiar place: the South Athletic Fields.
The Hawks (29-4), who won the Northeast-10 Conference Championship last Friday, will host the six-team NCAA Division II East Region Softball Championship beginning Wednesday.
Joining the second-seeded Hawks are top seed Georgian Court (35-4), No. 3 Adelphi (27-8), No. 4 Molloy (29-14), No. 5 New Haven (27-7) and No. 6 Bridgeport (22-7). The winner of the regional tournament advances to the national championship.
This will be the Hawks’ fifth-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament and third in four seasons. Saint Anselm has a bye and isn’t scheduled to play until Thursday, when it will face the winner of Wednesday’s Adelphi-Bridgeport game.