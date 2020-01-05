Montague
Buy Now

SNHU’s Shawn Montague scored 21 points for the Penmen in their nonconference win over Roberts Wesleyan on Sunday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Junior Michael Almonacy scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team past Roberts Wesleyan College, 94-76, in nonconference action on Sunday at Stan Spirou Fieldhouse in Manchester.

Shawn Montague added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Penmen, who improved to 9-4.

SNHU hosts Granite State rival Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.

The SNHU women, meanwhile, were beaten by Stonehill 68-51 at the fieldhouse. Gyanna Russell led the Penmen (8-5, 1-4 in the Northeast-10) with 12 points.

UNH women prevail

Ashley Storey scored a team-high 28 points, including the winning bucket on a layup with five seconds left, and Caroline Soucey added 14 to lead the UNH women’s basketball team past Hartford 72-71 in an America East contest on Sunday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.

Hudson’s Amanda Torres added 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-10 overall and 1-1 in league play. Hartford is 0-15 and 0-2.

UNH visits Maine on Wednesday night.