Junior Michael Almonacy scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Southern New Hampshire University men’s basketball team past Roberts Wesleyan College, 94-76, in nonconference action on Sunday at Stan Spirou Fieldhouse in Manchester.
Shawn Montague added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Penmen, who improved to 9-4.
SNHU hosts Granite State rival Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.
The SNHU women, meanwhile, were beaten by Stonehill 68-51 at the fieldhouse. Gyanna Russell led the Penmen (8-5, 1-4 in the Northeast-10) with 12 points.
UNH women prevail
Ashley Storey scored a team-high 28 points, including the winning bucket on a layup with five seconds left, and Caroline Soucey added 14 to lead the UNH women’s basketball team past Hartford 72-71 in an America East contest on Sunday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
Hudson’s Amanda Torres added 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-10 overall and 1-1 in league play. Hartford is 0-15 and 0-2.
UNH visits Maine on Wednesday night.